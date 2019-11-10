At KCOS, we have been proud to bring you quality PBS programming for more than 40 years. And now we’re putting our name where our mission is. Last week, we changed our name from KCOS 13 to PBS El Paso.
We know this is what many of you already call us. But for us at the station, it is a formal recognition of the work we love doing every day: bringing the energy, quality and commitment of PBS to the people of El Paso, and telling their stories through superb local programming.
Our audience will experience little, if any, disruption during this transition.
The biggest thing that will change as we become PBS El Paso is our letterhead. Our physical address remains the same – we love our studios at EPCC – but you should update your address books if you want to find us online. Our website is getting a facelift and is relocating to www.pbselpaso.org, and our social media signatures will update from @KCOSTV to @PBSElPaso.
If you have already bookmarked, liked, or followed us, there’s no need to make any changes – our website will redirect, and we’ll transition you over to our new social media accounts.
A lot has happened in the 41 years since KCOS started broadcasting on channel 13. We saw a native El Pasoan, Sandra Day O’Connor, become the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. We welcomed Franklin Mountains State Park and, a few decades later, the El Paso Chihuahuas. We watched as NAFTA and Fort Bliss changed the region. We joined with the community as it celebrated the Pope’s visit. And we continue to mourn with the community as we grapple with the horrific events of Aug. 3 and their aftermath.
Through it all, those of us at PBS El Paso have worked to serve and connect the people of our region. Our new name is an opportunity to renew our continued commitment.
I love hearing from our viewers and fans when I’m out in the community. I can’t even count how many people who have shared with me their favorite PBS Kids show growing up, or how they learned English watching programs on our station.
We will continue to highlight what makes El Paso special by shining a spotlight on our community members and focusing on topics that are most important to you – topics like education, health, music, arts and culture.
We will continue to broadcast shows that connect you to the world and to your community – national shows like This Old House, Austin City Limits and Poldark, as well as local favorites like HighQ and Only in El Paso.
And we will continue to engage directly with viewers of all ages by showcasing local stories and hosting community events, including our annual Wine and Food Classic, Art Auction and PBS Kids Fiesta.
Emily Loya is station manager of PBS El Paso, which was formerly known as KCOS 13. Texas Tech Public Media acquired the nonprofit in October.