During these unprecedented times, many of us are looking for opportunities to help our families, loved ones and neighbors. As I look at my two sons, I wonder what I can do to make their lives better – in my home and also in the world that surrounds them.
Today, for the first time in 10 years, we have such an opportunity: the 2020 U.S. Census, the constitutionally mandated head count of every person living in the U.S.
Through the census, each of us is actively playing a role in the prioritization and distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funding for community needs, including housing, health care, education and transportation. Without an accurate count, El Paso could lose billions in funding, resulting in an inequitable distribution of resources for basic community needs.
Complete the census at 2020census.gov. Counting is set to end Sept. 30.
Specific to health care, the census will shape the delivery of care for El Pasoans for the next decade. Across America and in El Paso, all hospitals treat and heal patients in their greatest time of need, regardless of their ability to pay. Accurate census numbers will ensure that federal and state dollars are allocated fairly to El Paso and that we have the necessary resources, including well-equipped emergency departments, to provide care for all who need it. In addition, correct census data helps provide needed funds to increase access to preventive care for those who otherwise would not receive it.
The census also helps to fund other programs that serve as lifelines for many – programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, and the National School Lunch Program. The Children’s Health Insurance Program for low-income kids from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is one of the larger federal health programs that use census population stats.
We all want to live in a community with strong schools, access to high-quality health care and the necessary public services to keep our loved ones healthy. The U.S. Census is our opportunity to make that happen.
By each of us doing our part and completing the U.S. Census form, we will ensure our Sun City continues to be a great place to live and have opportunity not only today but for the next generation.
Pay it forward El Paso.
Nicholas Tejeda is the group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence. He is the immediate past-president of the National Forum for Latino Healthcare Executives and serves on the board of the American Hospital Association’s Institute for Diversity in Health Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.