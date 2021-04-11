Editor’s note: This is a continuation of the discussion of the financial crisis, global developments and the COVID-19 pandemic as they change the long-term direction of our economy. The column is by David B. Prilliman, who is a principal with Professional Investment Counsel Inc. in El Paso.
China’s economic, geo-political and military ambitions have been apparent for the past several years as they try to surpass the U.S. as the largest power on earth. As part of their efforts to bring these ambitions to fruition, Beijing is now implementing several policies to speed up the process and to consolidate power.
One of these policies is the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. China has imprisoned opposition leaders, implemented mandatory “patriotic education” for Hong Kong children, and breached its long-standing agreement with Great Britain in which it agreed to let Hong Kong have democratic autonomy until the year 2037.
In addition, over the past four years Beijing has interned more than 1 million Uyghurs – a Muslim minority mostly from the province of Xinjiang – in massive detention camps. Over 100 of these facilities have been built in Xinjiang with an estimated combined capacity of 21 million square feet. This is what the Communist Party refers to as “re-education.”
Over half of those interned have been forced to work in the cotton fields and in other forced labor activities, something the Party calls “poverty alleviation.”
And then there is China’s aggression towards its neighbors by taking over islands in the South China Sea and then constructing military installations on those islands. These actions have antagonized neighbors and poses a severe security risk for one of the largest shipping routes in the world.
Likewise, China’s military operations in the Taiwan Strait are meant to antagonize Taiwan and the U.S. since the improved relations between our two countries interferes with Beijing’s ultimate ambition of seizing control of the island.
And finally, China’s history of intellectual property theft along with cyberattacks against financial and government institutions have long posed a threat to the U.S. and our allies.
It seems apparent that China is the most urgent security risk facing the United States.
The differences between the U.S. and China have been growing and became apparent during the Alaska summit, which was held on March 17 between diplomats from both sides, including newly appointed Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“China uses coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law,” Blinken said. “We will push back if necessary on China’s coercions or aggressions.”
From the Chinese perspective, China’s director of the central commission for foreign affairs, Yang Jiechi, went on a verbal tirade at the Alaska summit, expounding the superiority of “Chinese-style democracy” while condemning America’s sins.
The threats from Beijing are even more confrontational. Chinese President Xi Jinping has been blunt and clear on his intentions of taking control of Taiwan, something he refers to as “reunification.” Actions in the Taiwan Strait and a military buildup on China’s coast are indicative of China’s resolve to achieve this ambition whatever the cost.
However, China’s ambition goes far beyond Taiwan. In a speech last year, Xi said that China “must tighten international production chains’ dependence on China” with the intention of “forming powerful countermeasures and deterrent capabilities.”
In other words, they want to exert their economic power to achieve political objectives in countries and regions around the world.
Australia is already feeling the brunt of this strategy. Without warning, China recently began restricting the imports of Australian products and issued a list of 14 political demands, including a suppression of the Australian press and any press releases that might be critical of China, as well as a repeal of laws restricting Beijing’s involvement in Australian politics.
Beijing’s goal of making the world dependent on China and exploiting that dependence for political gain is beginning to be felt in the U.S. and Europe.
Xi recently wrote a personal letter to U.S. businessmen and CEO’s urging them to “make active effort to promote China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation.” The implied insinuation from the letter is that cooperation with China is in the best interest of American business
Likewise, foreign minister Yang Jiechi in a virtual conference with American businessmen warned that Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan are “red lines” that Americans should not cross.
All of this has come about because of Beijing’s current view of American weakness, China’s strength, and their hope for a reversal of U.S. policies toward China, including Taiwan and the tariffs on Chinese imports.
China’s view of American weakness is exemplified by Phase One of the trade deal we have with China, since they failed to live up to any of the provisions established for the year 2020. Perhaps they know they can get away with non-compliance and are waiting for a new trade deal with Washington.
In response to China’s overtures, the Biden administration has refused to lift the tariffs imposed under Trump. It has also formed an informal coalition known as the Quad – including the U.S., Japan, India and Australia – to demonstrate unity in an effort to symbolically counteract China’s ambitions.
Even though the Quad is not a formal alliance, the members did agree to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region to prevent China from using the vaccine as a political weapon.
It is China’s belief it can trade promises about climate change in exchange for issues favoring China. This perception is due to the non-binding climate change pledge they made with the U.S. in 2014, where they agreed to reach peak gas emissions by the year 2030 and promised to reduce emissions thereafter. In other words, with an empty pledge they would be allowed to increase greenhouse gas emissions for sixteen years without interference or criticism.
Of course, to achieve the goal of reduced emissions they would be shutting down inefficient plants that were already scheduled to be mothballed.
While this was hailed as a landmark deal at the time, in reality we got duped and they know it.
This is the new reality of relations between the U.S. and China. China’s leaders will continue to exploit any weakness they see to achieve their ultimate ambition. Let’s just hope that cooler heads prevail, and that we and our allies take a firm stance toward China.
