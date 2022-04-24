The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has watched as the philanthropy community has grown in resilience and service to meet the region’s needs over these last difficult few years. The foundation is committed to serving as a resource for nonprofits by providing support, engagement and leadership development opportunities – whether through our family of donor-advised and designated funds, recent recognition as a Best Place for Working Parents or the annual El Paso Giving Day and Nonprofit Conference: Reimagine!.
Recognizing the need to build the capacity of nonprofit organizations in the region, the foundation is pleased to present the second Reimagine! conference on May 3-4 at Region 19’s Starlight Event Center.
The conference provides access to high-level thought leadership and skill-building and welcomes attendees to think, develop, network and grow. After years of working remotely, online or in relative isolation, the conference is an important in-person opportunity for networking, cultivation and inspiring conversations.
For those yearning to gather with other nonprofits’ executive leadership, staff and board members, this conference is for you! It offers discussions about organizational culture and evolution, workforce challenges in the borderplex, growing diversity in philanthropy, and leveraging data and measuring impact. The conference will also provide a space for attendees to engage in a live question and answer with regional and national sought-after nonprofit professionals, philanthropists, corporate leaders and partners.
This year’s conference features energetic keynote speaker and founder of the Exceptional Leaders Lab Tracy Spears. It also includes Lightning Talk presentations from Sara Redington of the Miles Foundation, Lisa Kidd of Helen of Troy and Domenika Lynch of the Aspen Institute Latinos & Society Program. Rich Froeschele of Texas State Technical College, Arturo Franco of Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and Michelle De La Isla of the DRK Foundation are also presenting alongside moderators and panelists.
If nothing else, come prepared for the inspiration you and your organization have long needed – a new mission, Reimagined!
This year, we are pleased to welcome Microsoft’s community engagement manager, J.J. Childress, who will make a special announcement about the inaugural social impact competition Gator Tank.
As an extension of its Reimagine! Conference and El Paso Giving Day, the foundation will host the inaugural Gator Tank this fall. It is a social impact competition in a fast-pitch style and will provide nonprofit organizations the opportunity to train, build capital and expand their missions and programs that support our most vulnerable communities.
This unique fundraising model will bring together nonprofits, mentors and funders to think creatively and strategically in the hopes to not only win monetary prizes but also to expand impact within our shared communities.
For more information about the conference, go to pdnfoundation.org.
Tracy Yellen is the chief executive of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.
