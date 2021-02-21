A Downtown law firm and a handful of arena supporters are misleading Downtown property owners, and the public, regarding an El Paso County effort to support redevelopment efforts in our community through a proposed federal Downtown Historic District.
The effect of this proposal is simply to allow property owners to access tax credits as an incentive to modernize their buildings on the inside and spruce them up on the outside.
Recognition of the Downtown Historic District by the National Park Service will ease the process of applying for tax credits for those who may not have the means or access to expertise to otherwise pursue them. Should they choose to pursue tax credits, and be awarded those credits, then and only then would their property be subject to historic standards that regulate certain building features.
If they choose not to pursue those credits, their property rights do not change simply by virtue of being within the Downtown Historic District. This is permissive, and wholly based on the property owner’s decisions, not anyone else’s.
To deny this opportunity for individual property owners, and the potential effect on Downtown redevelopment for the community as a whole, is indefensible.
Why are they doing this? Tuesday, the reason finally became clear, after four years of city administrative stonewalling on its promised cooperation.
Some city representatives expressed concern about the possible impact of the county proposal on the proposed sports arena in a portion of the neighborhood known as Duranguito, which would fall within the boundaries of the proposed federal Downtown Historic District.
The community, not the county, may or may not move on from the sports arena. The county’s work on this project for the past four years, well before the proposed sports arena location was announced, has nothing to do with that. We are trying to support redevelopment efforts for the majority of property owners Downtown, not just the ones with deep pockets and large blocks of property.
While being within the federal Downtown Historic District does not affect private property owners unless they choose to receive tax credits, some City Council representatives said Tuesday – for the first time, despite apparently knowing of this for much longer – that because most, but not all, of the properties in the Duranguito arena “footprint” are owned by the public via the city, a third party can petition the state for protections of those buildings.
That would be a fair point, except for one thing – that is already allowed under federal and state laws! This proposed federal Downtown Historic District doesn’t change that.
Regardless, it is now clear that the supposed point of concern in the first place, that private property would be subject to new regulations due to the county proposal, was a red herring.
As we have been saying all along, the proposed federal Downtown Historic District simply opens up the redevelopment toolbox to make it easier for individual property owners to access tax credits as an incentive to modernize their buildings on the inside and spruce them up on the outside.
It’s a win-win, and the City Council members and the Downtown law firm that raised unwarranted fears among property owners must stop their efforts to lock up a powerful tool to support Downtown redevelopment.
If you are a Downtown property owner and would like to learn more or have submitted an objection with the state based on the false information propagated by the law firm, please contact my office at 915-546-2111 or commissioner2@epcounty.com.
