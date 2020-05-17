I recently helped celebrate the
class of 2020’s graduation
from the Gayle Greve Hunt
School of Nursing at Texas Tech
University Health Sciences Center
El Paso. Of course, I did this
from my computer.
But don’t
assume our
new graduates
remotely
participated in
this pandemic.
Nursing students
are told early in their training
that someday they may face a
choice between their professional
obligations and their own health,
or the health of their family.
But no one expected for this
choice to come so soon, or for it
to be so stark. Still, our students
stepped up, and our community
should recognize the extraordinary
service of all nursing students
during this time.
In March, Texas Gov. Greg
Abbott and the Texas Board of
Nursing decided that nursing
schools were allowed to exceed
a 50% limit on simulated clinical
practice and extend the period
that graduates and vocational
nurses can practice with a temporary
license. With this decision,
many nursing schools halted clinical
rotations, citing many of the
same considerations we faced:
lack of personal protective equipment,
the stress of health care
providers and potential exposure
for students.
But we knew that even before
the pandemic struck, there was
already a devastating nursing
shortage. We knew that allowing
nursing students, especially graduating
seniors, to remain in clinical
rotations could provide relief
to nurses on the front lines. We
also knew that the knowledge and
skills they would acquire during
the early days of the crisis could
help them better prepare for the
projected surges of the future.
To dive deeper into this battle
of obligation versus protection, I
asked our nursing students about
their concerns. I heard worries
about finding child care, meeting
deadlines, and their concerns
for safety and the safety of loved
ones.
Yet even as they expressed
their fears, our student nurses also
relayed amazing stories about
their commitment to their chosen
profession. One recently cared
for a laboring woman who had
no family with her. Another student
told me that now is the time
to be brave.
In the end, we concluded that
now more than ever, it is essential
to prepare our new graduates.
Today our nursing students
and recent graduates are learning
on the front lines, deploying compassion
and care like a weapon
against the ravages of COVID-19.
But their concerns remain. So
please take a moment to thank
the masked figure who is there
to make sure you are not alone.
And if you are able to support our
nursing students with a financial
donation, I hope you will do so.
At my last in-person graduation
in December, I told our
graduating class that they would
always be remembered for their
actions after last August’s mass
shooting. I hoped that would be
the most traumatizing event they
and our city would ever face.
Never did I think we would be
where we are today.
Still, as I told the spring class
of 2020, when life gives you an
experience you would have never
asked for, it refines a treasure
within that you didn’t know existed.
These new nurses are El
Paso’s treasure, and I’m proud to
know them.
Stephanie Woods, Ph.D., R.N., is
dean of the Gayle Greve Hunt School
of Nursing at Texas Tech University
Health Sciences Center El Paso.
