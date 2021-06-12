The Biden administration will soon name an ambassador to Mexico, and I certainly hope that it will be Ken Salazar, a former senator from Colorado and interior secretary.
Having worked with him in the administration of then-Colorado Gov. Roy Romer, I can attest to his knowledge, integrity and commitment. Having served as a U.S. senator from 2005 to 2009 and secretary of the interior from 2009 to 2013, he has extraordinary experience. There is no better choice for this position that offers great potential for improving mutual U.S.-Mexico issues.
The first challenge would be gaining the trust and respect of Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Despite Donald Trump’s unending insulting of Mexico and Mexicans, AMLO became a Trump supporter and has been cool to President Biden.
AMLO remains extremely popular in Mexico, and, with the Congress in the control of his party, very powerful. However, his cavalier attitude towards the pandemic has resulted in many unnecessary deaths and he is only now beginning a vaccination program.
The murder rate is staggering. There have been 604 murders in Juárez (population 1.5 million) in just the first five months of 2021. That compares to 447 in all of 2020 in the much larger New York City.
Despite AMLO’s alleged commitment to the poor, I have seen no evidence of social programs in my many visits to the Juárez area. And unlike the U.S., there has been no stimulus program for the millions who were put out of work by the pandemic.
Can a new U.S. ambassador build a relationship with AMLO that would help resolve some of these issues?
Other issues involve the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaced NAFTA and was enacted on July 1, 2020. Can a new ambassador help with its implementation? Mexico is by far the largest export market for Texas and New Mexico and this accounts for thousands of jobs.
When NAFTA was passed in 1994, there was a commitment to a bi-country border cleanup program that was never fulfilled. This is still a huge need and could be a boon to the many U.S. environmental companies near the border.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation calling for improved technology at ports of entry, which is where 90% of illegal drugs enter the U.S. Could a new ambassador help form a partnership with Mexico whereby Mexico could also use this technology to slow the flow of guns into Mexico?
Could Mexico and the U.S. initiate a border-based COVID program that could be quickly implemented for the many workers who have to cross the border every day? Could this be expanded to help with the many other health issues that plague border towns like Juárez?
U.S. officials arrested Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles last October without notifying Mexican officials, causing a diplomatic uproar and ending with a dismissal of the charges against the former defense minister. Although this occurred during the Trump presidency, there remains a lack of trust. Can a new and better working relationship now be formed between Biden and AMLO with the new ambassador pushing it along behind the scenes?
Given conditions of violence, corruption, crop destruction due to climate change, ongoing poverty and devastating hurricanes, we can expect continuing flight from Central American countries like Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Can Mexico partner with the U.S. in an effort to assist those countries and can the new ambassador be part of that process?
Immigration is obviously the most highly publicized issue. Could a new ambassador help humanize this issue? In the last few weeks, I’ve visited four shelters in Juárez and nearby Palomas, Mexico, and am astonished at how long many of these families have been waiting for asylum hearings.
The challenges are enormous but so are the opportunities. Let’s hope that the Biden administration moves quickly and that this very special public servant, Ken Salazar, is their choice.
Morgan Smith writes frequently on border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
