In her guest column last week, Adair Margo accused me and Dr. David Romo of spreading lies about the historic neighborhood the city hopes to demolish to clear space for a multipurpose basketball arena. She expressed the same vitriolic sentiment in these pages three years earlier, claiming I am “stirring up trouble by deceit.”
Margo is seriously misinformed, as she knows precious little about the history of the city’s First Ward and its architectural development.
However, she is correct that the National Trust for Historic Preservation supports saving the buildings within the “Arena Footprint,” as do the Texas Historical Foundation, Preservation Texas, the El Paso County Historical Society, the El Paso County Historical Commission, and the city’s own Historic Landmark Commission and City Plan Commission.
Moreover, the El Paso County architectural survey revealed that seven of the buildings are individually eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, with another five that are eligible to be contributing.
Yet Margo only sees “three deserted blocks” and presumes to know better than the historians and professional organizations.
What she and her allies fail to grasp is that there are other stakeholders in our urban neighborhoods besides the local business elites and their bankers and attorneys.
There are the residents who face displacement from their tenements, such as 93-year-old Toñita Morales; and there is Romelia Mendoza, who is threatened with expulsion by eminent domain from the home she has owned since 1978.
There are tens of thousands of other El Pasoans who truly love our cultural assets and want to live in a community that values its authenticity and uniqueness.
Many are disturbed by our city’s deceptive conduct and are asking how “a state of the art arena with a target capacity of 15,000 seats for basketball games” (described in the city’s 2016 RFQ) was disguised as a “multipurpose performing arts and entertainment facility” and placed on the November 2012 ballot under a proposition titled “Museum, Cultural, Performing Arts, and Library Facilities.”
Even a cursory examination of the comps for multipurpose basketball arenas built since 2016 shows that our “MPC” cannot be completed for less than $500 million. In order to raise that kind of money, the city would have to increase our bonded indebtedness and raise our property tax to a new record high, putting El Paso’s AA credit rating at risk.
Of course, it is not Margo’s developer friends who would pay for this project. That burden would fall upon El Paso taxpayers at large, who already suffer from the second highest property tax rate among the 50 largest cities in America.
No one should be surprised that the five pro-arena members of City Council recently voted to prevent the city manager from providing the public with an updated cost estimate.
Such behavior would alarm the citizens of any other Texas city but in El Paso there is a pervasive culture of exploiting local government to advance the private agenda of a handful of powerful families.
People like Margo look at Downtown and see only the grand buildings by Trost and other notable architects. They find little value in the many historic vernacular buildings and the humble working families who live in them.
Sadly, they cannot understand the potential of historic preservation to transform our urban neighborhoods.
Max Grossman has a doctorate in architectural history from Columbia University and serves on the boards of Preservation Texas, The Trost Society, and Restore Sacred Heart Church.
