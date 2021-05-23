As small-business owners, we know about the highs and lows of creating a business. Because it’s not just a business. It’s something we love, something we built from an idea, and it’s an opportunity to invest in our community and ourselves.
So when COVID-19 hit, small-business owners had to pivot fast to keep their businesses alive in a new world with new rules and restrictions. The pandemic brought on a series of unprecedented challenges for the business community, including government-mandated closures, phased reopening capacity limits and changing consumer behaviors.
With the lifting of Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 restrictions and increase in vaccination – more than 50% of El Pasoans age 16 and over were fully vaccinated as of May 17 – businesses are now seeing an increase in customers as consumers return to their pre-pandemic spending behaviors.
To keep up with demand, businesses are now experiencing a new challenge: finding employees. The unemployment rate in El Paso has steadily improved from a peak of nearly 15% in April 2020 to the current 7.4%. Before the pandemic, in March 2020, the rate was 5%.
Thousands of El Pasoans have rejoined the workforce as businesses have reopened, but there are still have 28,000 unemployed individuals. The challenge for our community is to deploy the resources and programs needed to enable more El Pasoans to return to work.
The economic response and recovery program approved by City Council deployed nearly $25 million in economic support to hundreds of El Paso small businesses. Eleven local organizations partnered with us to deliver financial assistance, e-commerce training, digital-platform development, facility safety alterations, and local marketing campaigns that empowered small businesses to adapt and sustain their operations throughout the pandemic.
We also established forums to receive real-time feedback from small-business owners. Additionally, we created the Business Advisory Committee to provide a formal venue to share expertise and experience with small businesses.
Our community is well served by incredible organizations that provide training and services needed by small businesses and workers. The city of El Paso, UTEP, EPCC and Workforce Solutions Borderplex continue to be community leaders in providing funding, education, training and career counseling needed to upskill our workforce.
Workforce Solutions and the YWCA also received funding from the city of El Paso to provide access to child care that allowed workers to return to work or participate in training to boost or change their skills to reenter the workforce.
With the pandemic severely impacting the service industry and its disproportionally high female employment, access to child care is vital for the full employment of more than 24,000 female households in our city.
Just as we came together to help small businesses, we as a community must come together to eliminate barriers preventing residents from returning to work. As we continue our economic recovery journey, we must address immediate employment needs while also laying the foundation for a more modern, adaptive and resilient workforce development system that prepares workers for the jobs of today and tomorrow.
City Rep. Claudia Rodriguez represents District 6, which stretches south from Far East El Paso into the Lower Valley. She owns and operates a trucking and logistics company. City Rep. Isabel Salcido represents District 5, which includes parts of Far East El Paso. She owns and operates a distribution company, manufacturing company and sports grills.
