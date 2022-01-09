Leadership Women is at the forefront, helping women and their organizations build intentional women leaders. What began as a grassroots effort 48 years ago has evolved into a national model for elevating the conversation around women in leadership.
The inclusion of women of all ages, ethnicities and professional backgrounds helps ensure that a variety of thoughts, ideas and perspectives are fostered to develop women leaders who are poised to address the important issues they face in the workplace and in life.
Applications are being accepted now for the 2022 programs of Leadership Texas and Leadership America. These are two of Leadership Women’s year-long programs designed for women seeking experiential learning about the issues impacting their communities, their organizations and their nation.
Leadership Texas focuses on the issues, dynamics and cultures that propel the state. It is a three-session, experience-based program. In 2022 it visits Houston (March 6-8), Amarillo (May 22-24) and Austin (Oct. 16-18).
The Leadership America program is comprised of two sessions: Atlanta (March 31-April 2) and Los Angeles (Sept. 18-20). It develops and supports established women leaders by expanding their national and global view by focusing their attention on the prominent current issues that impact their professional and personal lives.
Through these experiential learning programs, women are empowered to be confident and resourceful. Attendees learn and gain insight by experience – lead, create, motivate, inspire and acquire the skills to leave a legacy of lifting others up and giving back.
As the longest-running leadership organization for women in the country, Leadership Women has welcomed high-potential women leaders from more than 3,800 U.S. local and national organizations, including Southwest Airlines, Texas Instruments, El Paso Water, El Paso Electric, University of Texas at El Paso, Texas Tech, Full Beauty Brands, PepsiCo, AT&T and General Motors.
If you or a woman you know would like to expand their worldview, enhance their decision-making skills, and sharpen their individual leadership style, then Leadership Women is here to assist.
For more information go to leadership-women.org.
Depending on if you want a state focus or a national focus, applications for either program can be found at leadership-women.org/programs. Submit applications by Jan. 31 as programs are filling quickly.
What helps advance a woman in her leadership journey is both good for business and good for society!
Amy Lait Marcus is a longtime community volunteer. She is Leadership Women’s El Paso ambassador and a graduate of the Leadership Texas class of 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.