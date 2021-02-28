Serving on the Public Service Board, I learned a lot! Notably, it takes water to make power and power to make water. The electric company and the water utility – for better or worse – are co-dependent. El Paso Electric is one of El Paso Water’s large customers, and likewise El Paso Water is El Paso Electric’s biggest customer.
While watching the devastating winter storms and resulting loss of power and water to millions of Texas residents, I vividly remember the “big freeze” that occurred in El Paso in the spring of 2011. Most of us experienced minor power outages and a temporary loss of water service. However, for some, water service was not restored for a week. Mayor John Cook’s “I’m not a plumber” comment and anemic emergency water supplies did little to comfort water customers.
After the crisis, the Public Service Board listened to presentations examining the root causes for the loss of water service. Sensors on some water tanks couldn’t handle freezing temperatures, causing some storage tanks to overflow and others not to fill.
Lack of heat trace on exposed pipes resulted in frozen pipes, and the loss of water negatively affected El Paso Electric, as well as some major industrial entities, including a couple of hospitals’ ability to produce heat and electricity. This lack of power adversely affected water production, resulting in a vicious cycle of paralysis.
It was obvious to the board: As bad as that outage was, the situation could have been far worse. We recognized the need for emergency backup power generation at critical water infrastructure facilities. The board elected to hire Black and Veatch, an engineering firm recognized as experts in backup power. And so began a $50 million, 10-year plan to harden our facilities.
These extensive upgrades included building equipment enclosures and installing more than 70 back-up power units.
It should come as no surprise that a project of this size, motivated by a “freak” event, seemed like overkill. There was significant pushback, and some experts told us that this type of weather event wouldn’t occur again for hundreds of years. Yet here we are, just 10 years later, experiencing another severe cold snap and witnessing a very familiar scenario across Texas. Yet we were spared.
There are many reasons we dodged a bullet this time, but the steps the water utility took after 2011 undoubtedly helped make this latest storm pretty much a non-event for El Paso Water customers.
I can’t tell you when or what the next disaster will be, but I can guarantee you there will be another at some time.
While no amount of preparation can prevent every adverse event, it is equally important to recognize that critical infrastructure needs to be resilient, redundant and reasonably hardened. Reliable electric and water supplies are not luxuries but absolute necessities of modern life.
Rick Bonart is a former member of the Public Service Board, which oversees El Paso Water, a retired veterinarian and outdoor enthusiast.
