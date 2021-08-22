We have all experienced the disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic forced on every aspect of our lives. Today, I’d like to focus on one of the silver linings.
Had it not been for the pandemic, a hopeful prospect would not have come about as fast and effectively as it did: collaboration. Doing things together is in our blood here in the borderland, and sometimes we have to remember that not everyone can do everything well while they are alone.
At Workforce Solutions Borderplex, we match businesses with a tailored, talented workforce. But if a business is not operating, it can’t create jobs. So it is our duty to help businesses save and create jobs.
The Digital Solutions Project was born from the urgent desire to help struggling businesses survive amid intermittent brick-and-mortar shutdowns. It provides hands-on consultation and investment to help businesses implement technology solutions.
Several partners, including the Texas Workforce Commission, El Paso County, city of El Paso, Microsoft, El Paso Chamber, and El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce collaborated with the Digital Solutions Project to stabilize small businesse, which are the backbone of our local economy.
County Commissioner David Stout noted that when outside businesses see a community collaborates well to help local businesses, it makes it more appetizing for other companies to come.
We had the privilege to digitally rebuild 300 businesses through the Digital Solutions Project. It is hard enough to approach change during a non-crisis time. I think we all know how much harder it is to face multiple changes at the same time, on top of overlapping crises.
The businesses that welcomed the support of our Digital Solutions Program became aware that embracing technology was no longer a choice, but a necessity. They also became part of a unified collaboration that sustained some of our economy during one of its most trying times.
We stepped up. We learned. We changed. We improved.
Businesses need government to support their growth. Government needs businesses to serve the public. I congratulate our community-based partners for their contributions and expertise during this time.
We broke down silos in record time, and we realize that there is enough need and enough work to go around.
Other collaborative partnerships promoting the strong development of our workforce and economy include the Teacher Rescue Project with Socorro Independent School District and Canutillo Independent School District, the Nursing Vaccination Project with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and our own Solutions Crew mobile service pop-ups.
Collaboration is in our lifeblood, and I urge the community to continue building synergies in response to our economic recovery.
It may be a long road ahead, but our gas tank is full at Workforce Solutions Borderplex and our doors are open for more collaborators on this journey.
Leila Melendez is the chief executive of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, the El Paso region’s employment agency.
