Believe it or not, this is not a message about a pandemic. Rather, this is a message about people, passion and hope.
Each day I’m surrounded by incredible people – people who make and deliver food to patients, people who clean the rooms, people who keep the facility running, and, of course, people who provide care to patients at the bedside.
All of these people, either by design or by fate, have one thing in common: They have come into the service of others – service that demands sacrifice, service that is sincere and noble in its intent, service that literally saves and improves lives.
Together, these individuals form a family. Like any family, there are moments of absolute happiness and moments of seemingly inexhaustible apprehension. But through these highs and lows, a bond develops that unites people – staff and patients alike – in ways that words struggle to adequately capture.
Tears of joy and sadness are shed together. Lifelong connections are forged. Dreams are realized and new ones created. This family and these people are truly what defines a hospital.
Of course, any message about the people in our hospitals must and should specifically recognize the most significant portion of our team: our nurses. We are sincerely thankful for nurses in El Paso, within The Hospitals of Providence, and across the country. Yet, during this National Nurses Week, nurses deserve gratitude that is more specific.
We are thankful for the extraordinary ability of our nurses to balance the needs of their patients amidst an environment that continually evolves. We are thankful for nurses who hold the hands of patients and deliver comfort to complete strangers who desperately need it. We are thankful for the vigilance and commitment of nurses who remain ready to care for our families, every moment of every day. And we are thankful for a profession that miraculously prepares individuals to welcome new lives into the world but also comfort them in life’s closing moments.
Nursing is a calling defined by a passion to serve and a hope for the wellness of those whose lives are touched.
Whether it is nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, radiology technicians or any other member of the team, these individuals embrace and personify two values that transcend time and place: passion and hope. The current pandemic is challenging our teams in ways that were difficult to imagine a few months ago.
Yet before COVID-19 there was Yellow Fever, Spanish Flu, HIV and AIDS. Throughout each of these crises, it has been a passion for each other, a passion to improve and a hope for a better future that enables patients and society to endure and thrive.
Passion and hope extend beyond the four walls of a hospital of course.
Despite the hardships we’ve all recently experienced, El Paso has united to support one another – as it always has. Spurred by the desire to help, countless businesses and nonprofit organizations have mobilized with the express intent of helping those most in need.
All hospitals in El Paso have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for our health care teams. Whether it was a warm meal or a message of encouragement, this support has given our teams the hope to move forward.
To our health care teams and to our community, thank you.
Nico Tejeda, the market chief executive officer of The Hospitals of Providence, heads El Paso’s largest health care network.
