Throughout October, Workforce Solutions Borderplex is celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual campaign educating communities about disability employment issues and the varied contributions of American workers with disabilities.
With 1.6 million Texans between the ages of 18 and 64 having one or more disabilities, our community must recognize the value that individuals with disabilities add to our workforce. We should all commit to fostering a workplace culture of inclusiveness and diversity.
This year’s theme, “The Right Talent, Right Now,” highlights the contributions of disabled workers while reinforcing that employment of people with disabilities is a win for all. Employees with disabilities are consistently rated by supervisors as being equally or more productive than coworkers and as achieving equal or better overall job performance.
About 440,000 Texans with disabilities aged 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Employees with disabilities appreciate the opportunity to contribute to our economy and the greater good of communities through their job expertise and dedication, while feeling empowered through many levels of financial independence.
I’m proud of the commitment our local businesses have shown job seekers with disabilities. They are true champions of “seeing the ability in the disability.” Our 2019 Summer Earn & Learn program saw 57 businesses open their workplaces to 89 youth with disabilities. Proper Print Shop, Walgreens and Sul Ross offered their young hires permanent positions.
Workforce Solutions was able to help more than 1,000 job seekers with disabilities find employment over the last year, while also assisting more than 2,100 disabled veterans connect to meaningful employment opportunities.
Businesses who employ individuals with disabilities are proudly displaying Workforce Solution’s “DisAbility Friendly Employer” decal in their storefront windows and doors. If you see our vibrant decal, be sure to thank that employer for their commitment to the enrichment of our community.
With more than 85,000 Texans with disabilities actively seeking employment, employers should contact Workforce Solutions Borderplex for insight on how to update their workplaces to accommodate job seekers with disabilities. The cost to adapt a work environment is often negligible and potentially underwritten by Vocational Rehab Services. Regardless, the benefits of a loyal, dedicated employee far outweigh any potential costs.
Most important, job seekers with disabilities are just like everyone else – they aspire and want to be judged on their merits, not on factors outside of their control.
Former Dallas Mayor Steve Bartlett, one of the authors of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, said, “Our nation was founded on the principle that anyone who works hard should be able to get ahead in life. These folks deserve an equal opportunity to earn an income and achieve independence just like anyone else.”
Workforce Solutions Borderplex challenges our community to embrace the concept for our DisAbility Friendly Employer decal of “A DisAbled Person has Potential; Consider Unlocking the Opportunities.”
For more information or to request a decal, call Workforce Solutions Borderplex at 915-887-2600.
Joyce Wilson is CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex and former El Paso city manager.