Two years ago, an employee asked if she could work from home on Fridays due to child care constraints. I told her no. She disappointedly understood with no questions about the refusal.
Had there been questions, I would have responded, “It wouldn’t be fair to everyone else.” I conformed to the societal standard that everyone should work under the same set of rules. I probably imagined her working from her kitchen table in pajamas with her hair undone, feeding her infant with one hand while typing with the other. That was pre-COVID.
Since then, we have accepted the “new normal.” For those of us who still had jobs, working from home was a required luxury. It allowed us to fit our work around our lives. We worked when we could, sometimes more hours than we did Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We worked where we could, which often meant at makeshift desks, in our closets hiding from the kids, or in the car. And we used what we had, which many days equated to finicky internet service, no printers or copiers and small laptop screens leaving us extra tired at day’s end.
We were fortunate to have jobs and to contribute to the mission of our organization. Despite the difficulties we faced, from which we are now slowly trying to emerge gracefully, we made our “workplaces” work.
When I look back, I am most grateful for the lessons I learned as a boss and an employee. I empathized so much more with my staff because I too had my own set of issues that I wanted someone to consider.
During the last 14 months, I realized our common needs – physical health, mental health, child care, technology and transportation. I’ve adjusted my work environment to suit my needs, and I’ve learned to ask and listen to those of my employees.
When I look ahead, I know that in order for workplaces to maintain the highest performing standards, we are going to have to measure quality, not quantity. It will be less about how many hours one works, or from where they worked, and more about contributions and the impact they had on work outcomes.
The future of workplaces may mean something different for your business than it does for mine, but it should be what works for us, individually. We’ve learned that there is no status quo, that we can succeed, that we can do things differently and, perhaps, even be better than we imagined.
I challenge bosses to allow for flexibility based on work function. Use small phrases such as “flexible hours available” or “hybrid work setting available” in job postings. I guarantee they will result will garner a greater response and attract a broader talent pool.
I encourage job seekers to apply for any job they believe they can do. Don’t weed yourself outright at the beginning, especially if you are looking for a flexible schedule or hybrid work setting. An employer’s response will help you make the right decision moving forward.
Work from home is a luxury. A hybrid worksite is a luxury. Working close to your children’s school or day care is a luxury. Let’s allow ourselves to have a luxurious workplace. After all we’ve been through, we deserve it.
Leila Melendez is the chief executive of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, the El Paso region’s employment agency.
