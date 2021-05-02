Behind the scenes at El Paso Inc. we have a lot going on and I’m not talking about our relocation.
Beyond that and our priority on publishing quality news weekly, El Paso Inc.’s special projects teams have been busy. If we’ve learned anything riding the newspaper and media upheaval, the key to a promising future is diversifying what we do. May will be a big month for some of our projects, so here’s what’s going on:
On Saturday, May 1, El Paso Inc.’s Best of El Paso officially opens the 2021 ballot. This is a reader’s choice program on steroids with a new format introduced last year. The idea is to develop a short list of community recommendations; we know it’s one of the top items people take to social media.
Best of El Paso does that on a larger scale, in a standardized process and aggregates the results in an easy-to-use format. The categories cover everything from business services, health care and entertainment. When it’s all said and done, we publish the Top 5 winners in more than 250 categories in an annual magazine and free mobile app. We aim to be the sun city’s ultimate resource whether you’re looking for a medical specialist or where to eat brunch.
To help us vet the short list we really need your participation, meaning we need you to lend your opinions by voting. The more people who participate the better the results.
You can access the ballot at BestofElPaso.com or from ElPasoInc.com’s home page.
And please download the Best of El Paso app. It’s free, available in the Apple App Store or on Google Play. In addition to a great local resource at your fingertips, the app offers special deals and other local promotions. To date, 4,750 people have downloaded the app. It’s a good start to introducing it across El Paso.
The ballot closes on May 31. You only vote once per category, but you can come in and out all month. You don’t have to vote in every category, but we require participation in at least 25 (less than 10%) for your ballot to qualify. That ensures some diversity in participation and helps dilute efforts to stuff the ballot for one business.
Changing gears, this week we also have another big announcement: Save the date for an El Pasoan of the Year and Community Spirit Awards Celebration on June 10 at Southwest University Park.
If you’re a regular reader, you’ll know that at the end of December El Paso Inc. named the frontline health care workers the 2020 El Pasoans of the Year and Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, the Community Spirit Award recipient.
It is our tradition to host an awards ceremony to honor them, but we postponed it until we could figure out the best way forward through the pandemic. With a large outdoor venue, we can accommodate a good number of people safely and make the event more accessible to this year’s unique honorees.
We’re also excited to announce that the city of El Paso is working with us to generously provide free admission to the frontline health care workers.
Please join us and give the honorees a great showing of community support. Ads are running in the paper with more information, and you’ll find them online at ElPasoInc.com as well. Or just email me or Erin Pfirman.
Speaking of our awards programs, the next line of business is a call for Women of Impact nominees. We need your participation here too!
The Women of Impact project recognizes women who’ve made a real and significant impact across El Paso. The deadline for nominations is the end of May. The honorees will be announced in the fall issue of El Paso Inc. Magazine and an event to celebrate them will follow.
The application is available at elpasoinc.com/woi. We really need you to encourage or prod outstanding women to apply.
Recently there have been several national stories about readers tired and overwhelmed with the negativity in the news media. Time magazine reported that it was the top reason for news fatigue. It seems that the media has a propensity to emphasize what’s wrong. But that’s only part of the story. What about what’s right? For 25 years, part of El Paso Inc.’s mission has been to celebrate success. It’s part of the story, too.
Many of our special projects are geared to help us do exactly that. To find great stories and people doing great things and put them out in front. But we’re only as good as your participation.
I hope we can count on you to get involved. Vote for the Best of El Paso, come help us recognize the El Pasoans of the Year and nominate great Women of Impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.