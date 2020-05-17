Until recently my preferred
sight of a Canadian goose
was over the gold bead at
the end of my 12 gauge, leading
the bird by about 15 feet. That
began to change a year or so ago
when a flock of
honkers settled
in on the El Paso
Country Club
golf course.
But before
I totally disappoint
coworkers
and colleagues by not pounding
the doom and gloom news drum,
let’s goose them a little with a
brief summary of the top news.
Here goes:
“Things bad. Could get
worse.”
That pretty well sums up
the current situation, don’t you
think?
Now back to what I would
rather write about – Canadian
geese. This flock didn’t just land,
they act like they have title to the
place and, so far, show no signs
of moving on.
What astounds me is that you
can walk up to most any of them
and the reaction is to turn that
long neck and give you the curious
eye. But they rarely retreat.
In fact my friend Rick Garibay
has carried an extra sandwich or
burrito, which they seem to appreciate,
and they have no problems
taking it out of his hand.
And they are multiplying.
One pair of geese is shepherding
five goslings – fat little fuzz
balls who never get very far from
mom. The goose family seems to
have taken up residence between
the No. 8 green and the No. 9 tee
box (see photo).
For a time we wondered if
the little ones had disappeared
or fallen victim to the wiley coyote
occasionally spotted on the
course. But, if you watched, a tiny
head would pop up through the
mothers wing feathers. Even with
the goslings gathered around,
the adult pair makes no move to
leave when approached within a
few feet. They apparently got the
memo that people there mean
them no harm.
Last Sunday both adults and
the five little ones were in one
of the ponds on the course and
it was pretty clear mom and dad
were trying to teach the youngsters
to fly.
With great commotion mom
and dad would flap their wings,
slapping water, but never moving
very far from the little ones.
So far, the kiddos have not gotten
the message. They have, however,
learned to move around in the
water and some of the spunkier
ones are ducking under.
As the weather has turned
warmer all of the geese on the
course – and there must be 20 of
them although they are mostly
found in pairs now, are more often
hunkered in the shade.
Quite understandable when
you think about it – like wearing
a goose down jacket you can’t
remove. In retrospect we probably
haven’t done this flock any
favors by treating them so well.
The next humans they run into
just might be hungry.
So that’s my take on geese.
Now, wasn’t that better than
opining on the latest COVID-19
count?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.