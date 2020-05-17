Until recently my preferred

sight of a Canadian goose

was over the gold bead at

the end of my 12 gauge, leading

the bird by about 15 feet. That

began to change a year or so ago

when a flock of

honkers settled

in on the El Paso

Country Club

golf course.

But before

I totally disappoint

coworkers

and colleagues by not pounding

the doom and gloom news drum,

let’s goose them a little with a

brief summary of the top news.

Here goes:

“Things bad. Could get

worse.”

That pretty well sums up

the current situation, don’t you

think?

Now back to what I would

rather write about – Canadian

geese. This flock didn’t just land,

they act like they have title to the

place and, so far, show no signs

of moving on.

What astounds me is that you

can walk up to most any of them

and the reaction is to turn that

long neck and give you the curious

eye. But they rarely retreat.

In fact my friend Rick Garibay

has carried an extra sandwich or

burrito, which they seem to appreciate,

and they have no problems

taking it out of his hand.

And they are multiplying.

One pair of geese is shepherding

five goslings – fat little fuzz

balls who never get very far from

mom. The goose family seems to

have taken up residence between

the No. 8 green and the No. 9 tee

box (see photo).

For a time we wondered if

the little ones had disappeared

or fallen victim to the wiley coyote

occasionally spotted on the

course. But, if you watched, a tiny

head would pop up through the

mothers wing feathers. Even with

the goslings gathered around,

the adult pair makes no move to

leave when approached within a

few feet. They apparently got the

memo that people there mean

them no harm.

Last Sunday both adults and

the five little ones were in one

of the ponds on the course and

it was pretty clear mom and dad

were trying to teach the youngsters

to fly.

With great commotion mom

and dad would flap their wings,

slapping water, but never moving

very far from the little ones.

So far, the kiddos have not gotten

the message. They have, however,

learned to move around in the

water and some of the spunkier

ones are ducking under.

As the weather has turned

warmer all of the geese on the

course – and there must be 20 of

them although they are mostly

found in pairs now, are more often

hunkered in the shade.

Quite understandable when

you think about it – like wearing

a goose down jacket you can’t

remove. In retrospect we probably

haven’t done this flock any

favors by treating them so well.

The next humans they run into

just might be hungry.

So that’s my take on geese.

Now, wasn’t that better than

opining on the latest COVID-19

count?

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.