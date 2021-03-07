I lost my mother in November to COVID-19. The night before she passed-away, my two sisters and my brother visited her. I implored them to wear a face mask. We didn’t know that she was COVID-positive, but I suspected she might be. We later learned that she had COVID-19. My sisters wore a face mask and were not infected. My brother did not wear a mask. Sadly, we lost my brother on Christmas Eve.
I share this very personal story not to seek sympathy, but to convey to you that when I speak about face masks, I do so not only in my role as mayor leading our wonderful city of El Paso, but as someone who is deeply aware of the power and protection that wearing a face mask can provide an individual.
When you issued Executive Order GA 34 on Tuesday, our senior leadership team and our regional health experts quickly assembled to assess its implications for our region. I wholeheartedly agree with you that it is important to support businesses in our state – small businesses in particular – and that their survival, and the economic vitality of our state hinges on those businesses remaining open.
That said, having seen our city come back from being one of the most infected cities in our nation in November, to the point where we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, it is my duty to encourage my community to continue to wear face masks, and advocate to you for local authority to require them.
The use of face masks will aid, not hinder, operation of businesses in our community. Your executive order allows for local discretion should the 7-day average of hospitalization rate rise above 15%. If that were to happen, going back to 50%, then back up, and potentially back down again would be devastating for businesses.
The more protected our citizens are, the safer and the healthier we will be, which in turn will ensure that businesses can remain open at 100%. In short, 100% masks equal 100% business.
There are 254 counties in your jurisdiction. Each one is different. Each one faces different challenges, risk factors, geographical issues and dynamics in underlying conditions of our populations that should be thoughtfully considered and uniquely addressed. That can only be done with local authority. El Paso may need face masks, other cities may not.
I am a business owner. You will find no stronger advocate for business than I am. But I want to keep my employees safe, and I want my customers to feel safe. As mayor, I need to keep my community safe. If my brother had worn a face mask, he would still be alive today.
I ask for your reconsideration. Allow local communities authority to best decide face mask requirements based on the individual challenges each community faces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.