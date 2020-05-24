It’s time for this intern to say goodbye to El Paso Inc., but I’m leaving with the priceless satisfaction of knowing that I got to help this local newspaper cover the most devastating public health and economic crisis that’s ever dawned upon El Paso and the world in at least a century.
I got to know the coronavirus pandemic up close and personal from an economic standpoint, writing about how low occupancy rates upended El Paso’s hotel industry and how the virus forced some local Uber drivers to quit driving due to their preexisting conditions.
I interviewed several community leaders, but I also got to interview average people with inspiring stories like a high school student who became pregnant at 15 years old but finally made it to graduation despite her many obstacles.
As an intern, I told stories about this community during a time of fear, confusion and frustration — a very important time to be a journalist. Albeit small, I played a role as a bright-eyed bushy-tailed intern in keeping this community informed on the pandemic’s disastrous impacts.
In the future when I look back to this moment in history, I’ll remember that I was in college doing my assignments last minute right before midnight because I had to turn in a story for the Inc. that same day.
But it was all worth it. The commitment and effort I put into this internship gave me in return a sense of confidence.
This chapter of my journey as a journalist is coming to a close, but I now feel more prepared than ever to turn the page.
In this next chapter, I’ll be interning at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this summer to tell that community’s COVID-19 story. Then after that, I’m coming back to El Paso to lead The Prospector, UTEP’s student newspaper, as its editor-in-chief.
Aside from gaining valuable experience, another thing that I got out of this internship was a profound appreciation for business journalism — the field of journalism I want to go into.
Business decisions affect so many people’s lives. There is just simply so much that goes on in the business world, and people ought to know about it as much as possible.
My goal is to one day become a journalist for Business Insider and do my duty in shedding light on important business developments that matter for everyday people, business owners, investors or any person who cares to keep themselves informed.
It’s been a great experience writing for El Paso Inc. and I learned so much from its editor Robert Gray. I noticed every single edit he made on articles I submitted, and I paid close attention to his advice.
It’s been an honor and a pleasure being not just any intern, but The Intern.
