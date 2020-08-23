During the COVID-19 pandemic and most recent calls for social justice, communities across the country have relied on their nonprofit organizations like never before. And nonprofits in our region have stepped up to meet the most pressing needs, everything from food insecurity and direct financial assistance to child care and mental health services.
As we take stock of these events, we are thankful for how our community has responded to make a difference right here at home.
The Paso del Norte Community Foundation invites El Pasoans to act by participating in the fifth annual El Paso Giving Day.
More than 75 trusted, local nonprofit organizations have already signed up to participate.
Donors can give to the participating nonprofits of their choice with a minimum gift of just $10. El Paso’s only community-wide day of charitable giving will be held a month earlier this year on Thursday, Oct. 15. Early giving will begin on Thursday, Oct. 8.
The needs are great, but we’re not going it alone.
Walmart recently announced it will award matching grants to eligible El Paso nonprofit organizations through the El Paso Giving Day campaign. We’re confident that Walmart’s generous matching funds will spark gifts large and small from individuals, corporations and foundations to support the essential programs and services of nonprofit organizations in our community.
Walmart is offering a match of up to $300,000 for individual donations made between midnight and 11:59 p.m. MDT on Thursday, Oct. 15, through ElPasoGivingDay.org. Each eligible nonprofit organization participating in El Paso Giving Day can receive up to $10,000 in matching funds.
If you lead a local nonprofit or you serve on its board, it’s not too late to sign up to be eligible for these matching funds. If you want to give, visit ElPasoGivingDay.org starting Oct. 8.
More information on other prizes and incentives will be announced on the El Paso Giving Day Facebook Page at Facebook.com/EPGivingDay in the coming weeks.
Now more than ever, it’s important that people across our community feel empowered to give. Donors large and small, local businesses, nonprofit organizations and a global corporation — we’re all coming together. We invite you to join us!
Tracy Yellen is the chief executive of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.
