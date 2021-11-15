Adair Margo recently wrote a guest column in El Paso Inc. accusing me and other historians of lying about Duranguito because we’ve called it the birthplace of El Paso. She says we’ve “tarnished the reputation” of El Paso as our efforts to prevent the city and developers from bulldozing this historic neighborhood and displacing its remaining residents have made national news.
She even accuses us of having “invented” the term Duranguito to describe what she knows as Union Plaza. She claims there is nothing of historical importance in the part of Duranguito the city wants to tear down.
Ay ay ay! Where should I begin?
Let’s start with the historic name of the neighborhood before city boosters decided to call it “Union Plaza” in the late 1980s. Newspaper articles and oral histories in the historical archives show that residents at the turn of the 20th century referred to their neighborhood as Duranguito or Barrio Durango.
One of these accounts is by McGinty band musician David Concha, who immigrated to El Paso in the 1890s and described this neighborhood in the early 1900s.
He stated during an oral history interview in the 1970s that “there was a barrio called Duranguito. Duranguito started from San Francisco Street to Overland and lied (east of) Santa Fe Street…It was mostly Mexicans who lived there.”
Later its boundaries moved southward. Modesto Gomez, Father Rahm and Charles Porras also referred to this neighborhood as Duranguito during the first part of the 20th century.
Before Adair Margo’s husband, Dee Margo, became mayor of El Paso, she supported the preservation of Duranguito. She and her friend Laura Bush posed for photographers in front of a beautiful Victorian-era building within what the city calls “the arena footprint.”
This building under threat of demolition was constructed around 1886 by Benancia Ascarate Stephenson. Born in 1829, this early Duranguito resident was a friend of Mexican president Benito Juárez and lived under six different flags during her lifetime.
A few yards away on South Chihuahua Street, stands another threatened home originally owned by Jewish-German immigrant Adolph Solke, the president of the B’nai Zion Orthodox Jewish congregation in El Paso. The city’s first Yom Kippur service that met a quorum according to orthodox Jewish law was held there in 1901.
A few yards away on Overland is a building that served as a Chinese laundry, one of the last standing sites of what was once the largest Chinatown in Texas.
These and other Duranguito buildings tell the story of the origins of our globalized fronterizo city, and in many ways of our country as well, that we were never taught in school. Exciting new historical research has revealed that Duranguito was the site of a Mescalero Apache settlement in the 1790s.
Duranguito’s streets were first platted in 1859, making it the city’s oldest platted neighborhood. Duranguito is indeed the birthplace of the contemporary city of El Paso.
Perhaps Ms. Margo would like to join me in a debate in a public forum where we could continue this discussion.
David Dorado Romo, Ph.D., is a historian who specializes in borderland studies. He was a Fulbright scholar at Colegio de México in México City and a Resident Fellow at the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
