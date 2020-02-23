We have had the incredible fortune of talking with and meeting so many donors since the tragic shooting of Aug. 3. Their generosity and goodwill is extraordinary.
From a Navy veteran who together with his former shipmates on the USS El Paso took up a collection for the victims’ fund to the grandmother who delivered a Folgers tin filled with coins, we recognize that every gift comes with heartfelt meaning and a personal story. Donations came from so many sources including corporate and foundation donations, a telethon, concert proceeds, T-shirt sales, bartender tips, Facebook fundraisers and proceeds from sales.
One Fund El Paso is the single entity created by the city of El Paso, Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF) and El Paso Community Foundation (EPCF) to streamline the process of distributing donated funds to victims and families. One Fund El Paso contracted with the National Compassion Fund and established the One Fund El Paso Task Force and Board to set policies and approve the fair and transparent distribution of funds.
All told, One Fund El Paso received $11,833,588 in donations, which included nearly $5.9 million in gifts to the PdNCF’s Victims Relief Fund and almost $6 million in gifts to EPCF’s Shooting Victims Fund. The administrative costs of One Fund El Paso were covered by both foundations to ensure that 100% of donated funds would go to victims and families.
$315,000 was utilized to provide immediate assistance to victims between August and November. The remaining $11.5 million was contributed to the National Compassion Fund to distribute to victims and families according to the protocol shared with the public and adopted by the One Fund Task Force and Board for death, long-term injury, short-term injury and psychological trauma.
Of the 441 applications, 363 were approved. There is a team of volunteer attorneys helping some families establish the required trusts or custodial accounts to complete the distribution of the final gifts. An audit will be conducted once all funds are distributed.
As the families we have talked to continue to grieve and heal, they have expressed their gratitude for the extraordinary generosity.
One family wrote, “That day we lost a pillar of our family, a loving mother and wife whose absence we continue to feel every day. In the midst of this hardship, however, we have also met your support and enormous generosity and we are very thankful for it.
“We have received from you more than we could ever have expected, and we want to let you know that your help will make a big difference in these coming years.”
We know that the healing work of our community is not over. The United Way and El Paso County have opened the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center to offer ongoing programs, services and support to those impacted by the shooting.
We continue to receive contributions for three additional funds established for victims and families: CEA Fund for August 3 Survivors for immediate educational needs, CEA Survivors en Acción Scholarship Fund for the higher education of children of victims killed and United Way’s El Paso Community Assistance Fund for community healing.
We remain grateful to the first responders, community and volunteer leadership and donors for gifts of financial resources, messages of hope and love, and extraordinary acts of kindness.
Tracy Yellen is the chief executive officer of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, which includes the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, Fundacion Paso del Norte para la Salud y Bienestar and El Paso Giving Day.