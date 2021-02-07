Despite the pandemic’s brutal impact on Downtown El Paso businesses, the continued work on the WestStar Tower has been a beacon of hope during it all, and in the coming months this project will be completed. The project has already reshaped our skyline, and will soon bring additional employees, restaurants, public space and parking to our Downtown.
We must tip our hats to those projects that neared or reached completion in 2020 – the Blue Flame Building, the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park and the Hotel Paso del Norte. We must also recognize our small businesses who are valiantly fighting for their survival, serving the El Paso community and providing jobs for El Pasoans.
There are sure to be brighter days ahead for our Downtown and greater community. But, where are we going from here? El Paso Inc.’s “Crane Watch” has previously included numerous major Downtown and community wide projects in various stages of development and painted a picture of development for years to come. Although the children’s museum should have been listed in the Jan. 24 “Crane Watch” report, the published list consisted of a restaurant, a grocery store, a suburban shopping center and a government building. Knowing how long it takes ideas to turn into reality, this very brief list is somewhat alarming, even in a pandemic.
Not long ago, there was a vision established for our Downtown as an economic engine that would benefit our entire community. This vision included office space, residential development, new community assets, updated parks, improved transportation, historic restorations, business development and more.
That vision led to the 2012 quality of life bond initiative, with all propositions passing by large margins. It also led to historic levels of public and private investment. Property values Downtown have grown by 67% since 2006. This has generated greater tax revenue for our local government, El Paso Independent School District, El Paso Community College, University Medical Center and for reinvestment in the community.
This is the time to establish our vision for the next 15 years. It is critical that we put aside singular self-interests, rally behind a common vision and further our community for the betterment of all El Pasoans. The city of El Paso is prepared to initiate a long overdue effort to develop a Downtown/Uptown Master Plan and outline the future for these important parts of our community.
The Downtown Management District has committed funds and support, and we hope others like El Paso County, UTEP, our school districts, organizations, neighborhoods, interest groups and individuals join this effort not only to protect the investments already made, but also to further strengthen and grow the economic engine emerging within our city’s core.
Such planning will lay the groundwork for future public and private investment, further develop our identity, and help stake our position in the global economy. To become who we want to be, we must know who we are, know what we want, and have a plan in place to reach our potential.
It’s our opportunity to be bold, aim high, and capitalize on our many strengths. We look forward to getting to work with the entire community on this endeavor.
