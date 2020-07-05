El Paso is an excellent community. It’s vibrant, diverse, unassuming, quietly proud of its history and optimistic about its future. El Paso is authentic, offering a warm welcome to visitors and to those who choose to make the city their home.
Offering an urban desert experience, El Paso also presents unique opportunities with an emerging culture of innovation. With a continued focus on economic development and recovery for our community, we are exploring expanded networks and contacts that can support our goals and aspirations.
To further our commitment to continuous improvement in our delivery of services for our community, we continue to explore and deploy established best practices coupled with locally grown promising practices for a better El Paso.
For more than 30 years, the Baldrige Excellence Framework has empowered organizations to accomplish their missions, improve results and become more competitive.
To empower communities across America and to assist in addressing systematic challenges they face, including equity in economic opportunity, income inequality, disparities in education, health care accessibility and diversity and inclusion, Baldrige formed Communities of Excellence 2026. The state goal is to assist communities to work together, to proactively engage intra-community collaboration, guided by a community-centric framework, to create communities of excellence across our nation by 2026, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S.
To launch our commitment to become a Community of Excellence, the city of El Paso hosted an Executive Leadership Sharing Session in fall 2018, bringing together senior leadership from 15 organizations from a variety of sectors across our community.
The session immediately produced powerful results for our community. Members of the leadership group confirmed: a shared focus across all organizations to deliver quality to our community, a commitment to support a workforce conducive to high performance, and a shared commitment to co-create paths to meaningfully engage our community.
As a direct result of this session, TEAM EP, which includes the city of El Paso, University Medical Center and the El Paso Independent School District was pioneered to lead the work of the larger group.
TEAM EP has achieved positive, far-reaching results through its efforts. It served as a springboard for the creation of the Youth Strategic Budget Advisory, or YSBA, in partnership with all our independent school districts as well as local schools. The inaugural YSBA included over 300 students, eighth graders to high school seniors, representing five different schools. In May 2019, the program culminated in a daylong Learning Showcase hosted by Communities of Excellence partner UTEP; and a student-led presentation and question-and-answer session on the Fiscal Year 2020 City of El Paso Budget to our Mayor and City Council. The YSBA project continues with planned expansion for the 2020-21 cycle to include virtual programming and an extension of reach to engage even more students across the community.
In 2019, TEAM EP became the first Communities of Excellence team recognized at the state level for its Pioneer application through the Quality Texas Foundation, the Texas state-level Baldrige organization. For more than 25 years, the Quality Texas Foundation, an independent nonprofit, has administered the Governor’s Texas Award for Performance Excellence. Winning this award is a powerful affirmation that an organization is one of the best in the state, based upon an independent, rigorous and robust examination process.
The city of El Paso is the only organization, public or private, to receive the prestigious state award twice, both in 2019 and in 2020.
During the health and economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, our response to the needs of our community are greatly enhanced by the Communities of Excellence framework. Rather than being siloed, we have been proactive and collaborative across all partner organizations to deliver solutions and a path forward during this unprecedented time of crisis and change.
We will continue to amplify our partnerships through training, promising practice exchange and focus on operational effectiveness to serve our excellent community.
