At a time of rapid commercial and residential development at the city’s outer edges, we have seen how El Pasoans continue to champion the value of preserving open spaces.
In 2012, voters overwhelming approved bond funding to acquire open space and to implement other initiatives related to outdoor recreation. That funding catalyzed the creation of parks, trails and trailheads and the acquisition of the Knapp Land. In 2019, El Pasoans voted again to preserve another 1,000 acres, the Lost Dog Trail.
City Council support and action provide a clear path forward for the Knapp Land and Lost Dog Trail, some of our most important natural spaces, with linkages to Franklin Mountain State Park.
This is important. Scattered and disconnected preservation sites have less positive impact for wildlife, plants, and subsurface water, and ultimately leads to less access for users. We are proud to support this action as there are so many benefits for our community.
Preservation provides more recreation options for all El Pasoans. Across the country, Americans of all ages are participating in outdoor activities in growing numbers. Increasingly, El Paso families are looking for options beyond traditional parks, looking to engage with our unique urban desert ecosystem.
Lost Dog, the Knapp Land and our existing trails provide opportunities for families to spend time together, connect with nature and wildlife, explore spectacular views and unplug, all while exercising.
Families can expect benefits beyond stronger social bonds. A growing body of research suggests that family time spent in outdoor recreation, and the public investment that makes it possible, correlate to improved academic performance, including better classroom attention and retention, test scores and high school graduation rates.
Research also suggests that benefits from the investment in outdoor recreation extend to the larger community as well, helping to reduce crime rates and leading to a reduction of individual and public health care costs through lowered stress levels and obesity rates.
Benefits of these spaces go beyond El Pasoans. These spaces are key assets for visitors as the city continues to refine its strategy to attract eco-tourists. Tourists looking for sites for hiking, cycling and climbing are increasingly looking to El Paso, which can positively impact revenue throughout the community. The Outdoor Industry Association states that tourism to state and federally managed lands result in a $25 billion impact to surrounding communities.
We invite our community to step outside and enjoy your beautiful, natural open space. And we welcome the world to see and fall in love with our community’s spectacular mountains and vistas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.