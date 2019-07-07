Over the last decade, El Paso has seen an increase in the number of quality nonprofit programs and community partnerships – a remarkable growth in the not-for-profit world that helps to address some of our community’s most pressing needs.
Some see this increase as a sign of more need in El Paso, but I choose to see this growth as a sign of a stronger bond among our community. This bond is made evident by the more than 1,000 employees of El Paso Electric and their choice to support United Way for more than 40 years.
Without the investment of our business community through their philanthropic contributions, alongside the will of their workforce, the plethora of not-for-profits that serve El Paso today would simply cease to exist.
Each year over the last four decades, El Paso Electric has enacted an employee-led philanthropic campaign aimed at raising funds that are then donated to United Way. We are extremely grateful that the utility goes beyond the call of duty by matching every dollar raised by their employees 50 cents to the dollar.
Since 2000, the company and its employees have donated a total of over $4.6 Million – all of which stays right here in El Paso County. Last year alone, employees managed to raise $315,242 – the highest amount donated by a business headquartered in El Paso.
And while dollars go a long way toward helping us achieve our impassioned mission of meeting basic needs, closing the educational achievement gap, promoting financial stability and connecting people with opportunities, El Paso Electric has been a backbone to volunteer support. In 2018, employees donated a total of nearly 8,000 hours of service, an equivalent to about $157,000 worth of in-kind support.
Together as partners, we have had the ability to change the lives of countless El Pasoans. Most recently, the utility’s support has transformed the life of a student who was able to improve his reading skills through our online tutoring program. As a result, he rose to the top of his class. In another El Paso home, a married couple found themselves at a financial loss but were able to overcome adversity and save their hard-earned money through the assistance of our free tax preparation.
El Paso Electric and its employees’ support and leadership are relentless and dependable. We have come to trust each other’s ability to always serve our beloved El Paso community.