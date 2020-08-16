Buying local” has always had a nice ring to it. Now, it is more of a battle cry. For our local small businesses and economy to not only survive but to thrive, businesses and consumers alike must all make an effort to adapt to new marketplace realities.
The city of El Paso recently allocated federal CARES Act funds to a number of initiatives to support small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several local nonprofits are administering the programs that are designed to have a wide reach and positive impact. The programs include financial, technical and other assistance to support small businesses as they adjust to disruptions and modify their operations to serve our community safely.
The Better Business Bureau Foundation is proud to partner with the city on three important initiatives, including a Buy El Paso marketing initiative.
You will see and hear much in the coming weeks about why you should buy local when possible; how and where you can buy the products and services you need from local businesses; and how to be a champion of local businesses that are working to safely adapt to the new realities of doing business.
Buying local has always had many positive connotations but is often perceived as less convenient and sometimes more expensive, especially when most purchases are now just a few clicks away. The number of people who are shopping online from the convenience of their home has dramatically increased during the pandemic. While many are anxious to return to the days of shopping in person, running errands and being served in restaurants, many may never go back, at least in the same manner and with the same frequency as pre-COVID.
Local businesses must adapt. The ability to purchase quality local goods and services must become increasingly convenient and desirable.
Fortunately, in conjunction with the Buy El Paso initiative, the city is supporting an eCommerce Technical Assistance program for small businesses. The BBB is working with local small retail and restaurant businesses to help them develop or enhance their online service models.
It is no longer a question of whether a small business should have a digital platform, but how quickly it can build one. In most cases, an online platform complements the business’s traditional service model, and we are hopeful that these efforts will ultimately increase overall sales.
El Paso businesses that offer quality products and services have the potential to thrive with expanded online capabilities. In fact, new opportunities and audiences will present themselves. As the world sells to El Paso, El Paso must be able to sell to the world.
The BBB is also partnering with the city to develop a Business Resource Clearinghouse to help businesses navigate the myriad resources related to operating in the COVID environment. Our goal is to provide businesses with clear and accurate information to help them operate safely and successfully.
These programs, together with other important initiatives the city and our local partners are implementing, are designed to complement each other and make our local economy stronger than ever.
These are difficult times and there is much work to do. The next several months will be critical to the future of many El Paso businesses. Small businesses are not only the bedrock of our local economy, they are the fabric that makes El Paso our home.
Remember, to buy El Paso is to love El Paso.
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.