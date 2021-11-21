When I chaired the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities and served on the National Commission for UNESCO, I saw the need for development and preservation to work together.
The old thinking at UNESCO was to keep all development away from its World Heritage sites to maintain their purity. This approach did not work, as the sites existed for people to enjoy them, and they began to crumble with no resources to fix them. UNESCO discovered that when commercial properties were sensitively and tastefully built close by, resources were generated to help fix up and restore World Heritage sites.
The same was true with Saving America’s Treasures. We recognized Fair Park in Dallas as one of America’s treasures – a spark that led to the current “Fair Park Your Park” effort to revitalize the area. I’m involved in this effort today, and the planning involves a balance of historic preservation, not-for-profit activity and commercial enterprise – both new construction and using historic buildings for projects that generate income.
The city of El Paso had this in mind for Union Plaza, named for our city’s beautiful turn-of-the century train station by renown Chicago architect Daniel Burnham, that lies west of the multipurpose center footprint.
I attended the City Council meeting during Oscar Leeser’s first term as mayor, when the city attorney, Sylvia Firth, broached the subject of the multipurpose center site for the first time. She specified that the city’s investment would give purpose to historic buildings surrounding the site, including the Trost firehouse. Sylvia graciously followed up with a letter to the Trost Society, inviting its input on what the firehouse could become.
The Trost Society was funded by J.P. Bryan and run by Malissa Arras, a bright intern of Max Grossman’s, who became his wife. Yet there was no response. Instead, our city was slapped with a lawsuit funded by J.P. Bryan, who stated he was “saving the Trost firehouse.” With the lawsuit, all communication was shut down and Max Grossman was placed on center stage.
When my husband Dee was elected mayor, I probed the issue. I spoke to the historic preservation lawyers Mayor Leeser’s administration hired, Jane Macon and Chris Carson, who were surprised there was such a fight in an area so run down yet surrounded by historic buildings with possibility. I recall Chris telling me that every brick on the Mansion structure would have to be removed and then put back up.
I also visited the Latino architect the city had engaged to begin thinking about the multipurpose structure. His firm is known for historic preservation, and it was exciting to hear his ideas of large, welcoming patios and of integrating historical references into the new building. He even had plans for mitigating traffic and lowering the elevation through excavation to keep with the low-lying character of South El Paso and the Segundo Barrio.
Sadly, none of these ideas have come to light with Max Grossman at center stage.
Adair Margo is the former chair of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities and a former member of the U.S. National Commission for UNESCO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.