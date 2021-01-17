In 2006, the city of El Paso created the Public Art Program by ordinance. Housed in the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, the ordinance allots 2% from every municipal capital project to integrate original artwork.
It’s only in the last five years, though, that the program’s pace has accelerated rapidly – fueled by El Paso voters choosing to invest in themselves in the last two bond elections.
Now among the most prolific in the country, the Public Art Program provides access to art not just in our museums, but in neighborhoods throughout El Paso. So far, 72 projects have been installed, and a record 12 were installed in fiscal year 2020 alone.
These 12 projects were completed with reduced program staffing and amidst a global pandemic that has complicated all aspects of the work, slowed down supply chains and quarantined artists and their crews. Sixty-five percent of the completed projects were commissioned from local artists. The others are the result of artists from around the world coming to El Paso to take inspiration from our landscape, rich culture and resilience.
The Public Art Program is a powerful driver of the City Council’s strategic plan, specifically enhancing the visual image of El Paso.
Chances are you encounter multiple works of art every day, whether driving past them on roundabouts on your daily commute or encountering them at the library. They’re in neighborhood parks, add color to fire and police stations and enliven everything from the airport to international bridges.
Beyond enhancing El Paso’s visual image, public art is also a way to assert our quality of place and shared history. At a time when so many American cities begin to look alike with the same highway stretches, national chains and amenities, public art asserts what makes us special.
Decades after the last live alligators left San Jacinto Plaza, public art reminds us how they were a highlight of Downtown for generations of El Pasoans. Public art reminds people entering the Glory Road parking garage of how coach Don Haskins helped break racial barriers in college basketball in 1966.
Public art on murals and BRIO stations celebrate women like Mary Stanton, who began our library system with 600 of her own books, and Mabel Welch, the first woman to practice architecture in El Paso, to own her own construction company and to develop the Spanish-Mediterranean style homes that give Manhattan Heights its character.
El Pasoans are not alone in seeing the value of integrating art into neighborhoods. A 2018 national study showed that 70% of Americans believe that the “arts improve the image and identity of their community.”
As the city Museum and Cultural Affairs Division works to develop a plan for the next round of the program’s projects, we are excited about the opportunities ahead to bring together artists with neighborhood voices, architects and city planners to align visions and continue to augment El Paso’s beauty.
Ben Fyffe is the city of El Paso’s director of cultural affairs and recreation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.