William (Bill) Pearce Hooten died peacefully in his sleep and went to be with the Lord in El Paso on May 1, 2020. He was 95.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1924, to longtime editor of the El Paso Times, William Jarvis Hooten, and Grace Bull Hooten in the Scottish Rites Hospital in the Five Points neighborhood. He attended Alta Vista Elementary and graduated from Austin High School, where he played basketball and football.
He was an avid member and supporter of the YMCA and played handball regularly until his 70s. Bill went to Texas A&M for a short time before enlisting in the United States Army in January 1943. He served in the European theater during World War II as a paratrooper.
During his military service, he was a champion light heavy weight boxer.
After the war he returned to El Paso and married Mary Austin Perrenot, a granddaughter of pioneer El Pasoan Richard F. Burges, and daughter of Preston and Jane Burges Perrenot. The couple had five children, namely Barbara Hooten Clawson, William Burges Hooten (Pam), Preston Rust Hooten, Jane Hooten Masters, and Carlie Hooten Pine (Gregory). Bill and Mary Austin were divorced in 1959.
He married Joyce Compton in 1968, daughter of Erwin and Virginia Will. They remained devoted to each other for 50 years until Joyce’s death in June 2019.
Bill worked in the insurance business, was a sports page reporter on weekends and special occasions for the El Paso Times and owned a vehicle repair and tire business during his working life.
His true passions were his family, gardening and working with collectible coins.
He and his son Bill started a hydroponic tomato greenhouse business, and he was general manager of Southwest Numismatics, LLP in the 1970s.
His faith was of utmost importance to him, and he and Joyce were both involved at St. Clement’s Church for over 60 years, also serving as Junior Warden and Lay Reader. Both were active in the Faith Alive movement during the 1970’s and 80’s, and he lived a Christian life by word and deed until the day he died.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Grace Hooten Gates and his wife, Joyce Compton Hooten.
He is survived by his five children, Joyce’s children Virginia West (Ron), Robert Compton and Stuart Compton (Cameron), his brother Charles Hooten, 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for his care by the staff at Loving Hands Home Care, Envision Hospice Care, and Hospice El Paso.
Donations can be made to St. Clement’s Church, or a charity of your choice. A memorial service for Bill will take place in the near future. Funeral arrangements are made through Funeraria del Angel – Restlawn.
