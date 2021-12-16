Walter S. Byers, born June 24, 1935, to Charlie and Margaret Byers in El Paso, Texas, passed away November 30, 2021, peacefully at home in Las Cruces, N.M. of COPD.
Walter is survived by his devoted wife, Judith; son, Walter (Patricia); daughters, Marguerite (Mike), Carmen (Diane); stepdaughter, Denise (& husband Marc, who was his best buddy); grandchildren, Jason, Wally, Nicole, Edmund; great grandchildren, Sloan, Samantha, Joseph, Adalia, Samara and Iliana.
He attended Texas Western University (UTEP). Walter’s career in the construction industry spanned over 50 years, including PA Contracting and Byers Construction. He enjoyed retirement in Santa Teresa and Las Cruces, N.M. Walter was an avid reader, master crossword puzzler and watched Jeopardy nightly.
Your memory will be in each of our hearts forever. We will miss you Dad.
Family will be gathering privately. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.
