Valentine Love Hahn

“Life well done, good and faithful servant.”
Our Valentine entered into eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the morning of February 16, 2021.
Val lived a wonderful life, colored with many moments of struggles and victories that defined the woman she ultimately became. From a challenging childhood, to becoming a strong independent businesswoman, Val blazed a path of success that became the foundation of the family she loved.
One cannot measure the loss of an individual such as Val, and we thank her for all of the soft, sweet things she has left behind, in our homes, our minds and our hearts.
Val was born Valentine Love O’Borne, on February 14, 1933. She was the oldest of eight children, and quickly and efficiently became a second mother to June, Maxine, Burt, Jessie, Jean, Bobby and Melissa. Although life was not always predictable for Val and her siblings, she endured challenges with determination and commitment that gave a sense of hope and direction to those she loved. Val was the heart and soul of the Hahn family.
She was married to Larry Hahn for 60 years before his passing in 2013. Together they formed a partnership of love and adventure. Larry’s lighthearted personality and Val’s practical business sense was a recipe for success in the restaurant business. Life began for this young couple when they relocated to El Paso to establish this state’s first Taco Bell. Val was a visionary and innovator in the restaurant business for more than 40 years, as the fast food company rooted itself in a community anxious for good quality Mexican food on the go. The success of Taco Bell in the Southwest was a tribute to Larry and Val, who found their niche in a town already known for its great homemade Mexican food. Thus began a fast food culture in El Paso, piggybacking the innovation created by this young couple.
Thereafter, Val and Larry established the K’Bobs Steakhouses, which offered a different dimension of comfort food with its legendary salad bar and Val’s secret recipe potato soup.
Val was always about family, coupled with strong Christian values that defined much of her character. She was an active member at Coronado Baptist Church for many years. Val was generous to a fault, and she privately committed her time and resources to philanthropic and social causes that positively impacted this community.
Val and Larry were world travelers, but their true love was Baja Mexico. Cabo San Lucas was the destination of choice, which drew them closer to the culture they loved, and simplicity of life they admired. Let us not forget the motorhome adventures that allowed Val and Larry to ramble across the vast expanses of the United States in search of unique locations that filled their picture albums and their storytelling. They had a wonderful travel group that made their trips even more special, but Val’s energy had to be reigned occasionally, because she just couldn’t get enough daylight to explore what needed to be discovered, and most just couldn’t keep up with her. That same boundless energy defined Val, as it transformed itself into meaningful relationships with family and friends.
Val was the quintessential artist, who had a talent of creating beauty out of the most basic elements. She loved painting and decorating homes with a style that only she could claim as her own: beautiful and unique. Val loved her music, and was always partial to country western ballads and Christian songs.
We were all blessed by her Amazing Grace.
Val is preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry of 59 years; grandson, Braden Aboud; sisters, June and Jessie; and brother, Burt. Val is survived by her son, Jerry Hahn (Susan); daughters Cindi Aboud (Gary) and Susie Shinaut (Randy). Her sisters, Maxine, Jean and Melissa and brother Bobby will miss her deeply. Grandchildren, Jennifer Moreno (John), Morgan Spencer(Jeff), Chase Hahn (Viktoria), Avery Aboud, Kelsey Shinaut and Colton Shinaut (Hailey). Great grandchildren Summer, Josh and Henry Hahn, Regean Spencer and Jaelynn Moreno.
A special thank you to Marty and Richie who provided Val with the most compassionate care and love anyone could hope for during the last year of one’s life. Val’s children would like to extend their appreciation for the exceptional care and professionalism provided by Encompass Hospice of Las Cruces.
Graveside services were to be held at Memory Garden of the Valley, Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Mike Woods was to officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation, 5024 Doniphan #2, El Paso, Texas, 79922; or Encompass Hospice, 1990 East Lohman Drive, Suite 121, Las Cruces, New Mexico, 88001.
