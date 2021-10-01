A wonderful husband, loving father, grandfather, and dear friend to many, Thomas Michael Niland, known to everyone as “Tom,” passed away on September 26, 2021, twelve days following heart surgery.
A native El Pasoan, Tom was born on December 14, 1942. He attended Austin High School (Class of 1960), The University of Texas at El Paso, and University of Texas Law School in Austin.
After graduation from law school, Tom practiced with his father, Jack T. Niland, and his brother, John P. Niland. Tom served two terms as a State Representative in the Texas Legislature (1969-72), and then started the manufacturing business where he would work every day for the rest of his life with his sons, Jack W. Niland, and Matthew T. Niland: The Niland Company.
Tom was a Past President of ARM (Association of Rotational Molders), Past President of Los Caballeros, a member of Rotary Club of El Paso, as well as other organizations throughout his life. His interests were many and too numerous to list, but he loved to travel most of all.
Preceded in death by his oldest son, Jack Wendell Niland (September 1, 2021), and his parents, Jack T. Niland and Adella Sullivan Niland. Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Tommie (Buringrud) Niland; son, Matthew Thomas Niland and his wife Robin (Adams); and four wonderful and beloved grandchildren, Jack Thomas Niland, Judge Wesson Niland, Meredith Hope Niland, and Blake Littleton Niland. He is also survived by his sister, Jan Niland Silsby and husband Dr. Harry Silsby; John Patrick Niland and wife Darlene; and Robert (Bob) Niland and wife Carolyn. In addition, he is leaving many, many wonderful friends.
Due to the untimely death of his oldest son, Jack Wendell Niland, which took place just weeks before his own death, services for Tom will take place at a later date.
