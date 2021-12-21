Stancy Stribling, 69, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at her residence in El Paso, Texas. She was born June 4, 1952, in San Angelo, Texas, the daughter of Lu Neil and Stanley Stribling, both of whom preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Neillie Fields and husband Eric Hutchens of Denver, Colorado, and Hannah Fields and her partner Andrew Cartmell of El Paso, Texas; her brothers, Ben Stribling and wife Beverly of San Angelo, Texas, and Robert Stribling and wife Elaine of San Angelo, Texas; and her sister, Shelly Stribling of San Angelo, Texas. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Stancy earned a BA in American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin in 1974 and a JD from Texas Tech School of Law in 1981.
She practiced law as a board-certified estate planning and probate attorney in El Paso, Texas.
She was a founding partner of the first all-female law firm in El Paso.
In her 40 years of practicing law, she received countless awards, including designations of Best Lawyers in America and Texas Monthly Super Lawyer.
She was renowned within the legal community for her charitable work; she received the El Paso Bar Association Pro Bono Award in 2020 for her work with the victims of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting through the One Fund El Paso Task Force.
She also served on numerous nonprofit and foundation boards.
Even with all her professional accomplishments, nothing was more important to her than being a mom.
Stancy lived for experiences and saw her life as an adventure.
She loved the outdoors and made it an integral part of her travels, exploring far off places like Africa, Tasmania, and the remote corners of the Southwest.
She also loved dogs, adopting and providing endless love and support to many, despite the pleas of her friends and family and the lack of physical space in her home.
She was simultaneously a legal warrior and the self-effacing friend whose infectious laughter was shared by many. In one role or the other, she touched the lives of countless people.
She lived her life by two credos: “it is better to ask for forgiveness than permission,” and “years and years from now after you die, people will not remember you for the things you said and did but rather, for the way you made them feel.”
Any story someone shares about her (and there are lots of them) could never fully encompass the many aspects of her personality that made her unforgettable.
Her internal clock always ran 15 minutes behind the rest of the world, and she never seemed to have enough gas in her car when she needed it most.
Some of the best stories typify her indifference to public humiliation.
She was fun, vivacious, perceptive, opinionated, extremely intelligent and loving.
She had a contagious laugh and never hesitated to laugh at herself.
A remembrance of her life is tentatively planned for January 8, 2022, at El Paso Country Club from 4-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Stancy’s favorite organizations: Salvation Army of El Paso or the El Paso Animal Rescue League.
