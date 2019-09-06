Aug. 2, 1968 – Aug. 25, 2019
Shannon Vanecek Dominguez unexpectedly entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. She was 51.
She was a graduate of Coronado High School and attended the University of Texas at El Paso.
She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and sister – and she is deeply missed.
She was an event planner in her family business at Lone Star Golf Club and helped in her husband’s business, Dominguez Racing.
She is survived by her beloved parents, Machelle and Benny Vanecek; her loving daughters and son, Katye Elston (David), Allyson Purdom and Hunter Purdom; her loving sister, Kimberly Vanecek; her niece, Faith Silex; and her pride and joy, her grandchildren, July Elston and Marlee Callis, among many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services were held Aug. 29 at Sunset Funeral Home-West with a Mass Aug. 30 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She was laid to rest at Memory Gardens of the Valley, with her beloved husband Henry Dominguez.
