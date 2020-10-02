Sam Kobren, the only child of Etta and Jake Kobren, was born January 24, 1929, and passed September 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lenore; sons Scott (Lynn) and Barry (Robin); and grandsons, Jason (Lauryn), Aaron and Andrew; and a great grandchild, Spencer Jordan, whose picture he said “hello” to every morning.
He was a native El Pasoan, graduated from College of Mines/Texas Western in 1951. He joined the U.S. Air Force and achieved the rank of first lieutenant, then returned to El Paso and accepted a position at Mott, Reid and McFall.
He began his media career as a teenager when he was a copy boy for the El Paso Herald Post. He later started a printing company with Ira Batt known as Batko Printing, and in 1962, began his 25 years at KDBC TV, eventually becoming the general manager.
Later in life, he authored “All Things Being Equal,” in the El Paso Inc., a tongue-in-cheek weekly investment column. He served the B’nai Zion Synagogue as its executive director for 15 years.
Sam retired, but never retired and continued managing radio stations for Dunn Broadcasting. He was best known for his uncanny quick wit. Some called him a Pollyanna because he never saw unpleasantness – the glass was always half full.
His personal life was dedicated in no small measure to his love of tennis. It began at Austin High and continued to Texas Western and he was able to be on the court in his late 80s.
We will miss you, Sam R. Kobren, but we know you are dancing the Polka again with Rose Ann.
Services were held Sept. 27 at B’nai Zion Cemetery with Rabbi Scott Rosenberg officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation B’nai Zion or your favorite charity.
