On Thursday, April 8, 2021, Ron Mulvihill, loving husband and father of two sons and three stepdaughters, passed away at the age of 73.
Ron was born on April 19, 1947 in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to Lee and Filice Mulvihill. The family moved to El Paso, Texas, in 1957 where Ron attended Zach White Elementary and El Paso High.
Ron was a natural athlete and excelled in many sports. He pitched for the White Spur Little League team and traveled through-out the state of Texas and New Mexico. While attending El Paso High Ron was the pitcher and in 1963 the team played in the Colt League World Series, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. In 1965 the team went to the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, New Mexico.
His natural abilities lead him to become the star quarterback at El Paso High where the football team became the Division Champs in 1965 and Ron was awarded Most Valuable Player.
Ron graduated from UTEP with a degree in history in 1969. He was known for his government class at Loretto Academy where he was an educator for 35 years. Ron coached the Loretto Swim Team and took it to the State Championship in 1992. His passion for swimming was developed while growing up in the small town of Carlsbad, New Mexico, where he learned to swim in the Pecos River.
Through his passion of history, Ron left a legacy of knowledge and understanding to his beloved grandchildren and students at Loretto Academy.
On November 7, 1992, he married Ceci Miles.
His passions through his adult life were golfing and watching football.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Lee; and mother, Filice. He is survived by his wife, Ceci; his sons, Chris and Jon; and his stepdaughters, Amber Vargas (Marcos), Andrea Van Orden (Marc) and Lisa Harrington (Walter); and his six grandchildren, Ella, Emma, Lilly, Parker, Lucas (Bear) and Chloe. Pallbearers will be Steve Judd, Blaine McNutt (honorary), Gilbert Mendez, Ricardo “Pee Wee” Orrantia, Bill Sanders, Curtis Swafford and Bill White.
The visitation for Ron will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the Loretto Chapel, 1300 Hardaway. A private rosary will be held at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will take place at noon Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa with a private interment.
