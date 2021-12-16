Paul Frederick Wofford passed away peacefully at his home on September 29, 2021.
A loving role model as well as both a jack-of-all-trades and a specialist is what Paul was to his friends, family and employees.
A native El Pasoan, Paul was born on July 29th, 1944, and attended Austin High School (Class of 1962) and the University of Texas at El Paso.
He obtained his degree in accounting and became a Certified Public Accountant while raising his first and second child.
After his first job at Shell Oil Company in New Orleans, Louisiana, he entered the U.S. Army in 1968 and became a 2nd Lieutenant after completing OCS training. He fought in the Vietnam War in Kontum as a helicopter pilot and subsequently became an Operations Officer of his air unit and received the Bronze Star for bravery.
After serving in the war, he returned to El Paso in 1972, and moved to his father’s cattle ranch near Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico, to serve as a Livestock Vet for several years. Other ranchers sought him out since he was very successful in multiplying the livestock and keeping it healthy.
He returned to the U.S. and moved to Farmington, New Mexico, in 1979 to work for his brother-in-law Ernie Hunsaker of Hunsaker International (Heavy Duty Truck Dealership) as the Company’s CFO.
In 1984, Paul moved back to El Paso and with very few resources, bought a small Toyota 1-Ton Truck and began his business delivering truck parts into the deep interior of Mexico and throughout West Texas.
He worked off his dining room table and eventually rented a warehouse on Rojas Drive in El Paso, naming his business Wofford Truck Parts. Success and demand within the industry also led to the opening of the Carlsbad, N.M., and Pecos, Texas, branches years later.
What became a multimillion-dollar business was built with the help and hard work of the employees at Wofford Truck Parts. Paul believed in, appreciated and treated his employees like family. Many expressed that he was one of the most approachable bosses they had known and always had time to visit.
Paul was passionate about his work, modeled perseverance and demonstrated his love to his friends and family. He enjoyed several hobbies that included golf, rifle field shooting, fishing, plane flying, comic book collecting and traveling.
Paul is preceded in death by his sons, Paul Frederick Wofford Jr., Wesley Omar Wofford and Mark Wofford; and parents, William Tracy Wofford and Ruth Price Wofford; along with sisters, Betty (Chickie) Hunsaker and Barbara Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Esperanza Imelda Wofford; daughter, Sheila Wofford Fleissner, Patrick Wofford Carroll; and grandson, Joshua Wofford. He is also survived by his brother, William Tracy Wofford, Jr., and many special nieces and nephews.
Burial services with military honors took place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on October 6, 2021.
The Wofford family would like to thank all of Paul’s friends and family who were loving and supportive during this difficult time, and especially his devoted employees who continued to tirelessly work and successfully operate the business during Paul’s illness.
