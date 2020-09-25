Paul Anthony Venzor gained his Harley Wings on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Born in El Paso, Texas, he was a proud American, sharing the same birth date as his country, July 4th, 1967.
He was employed with El Paso Parks and Recreation for 20 years, working city events such as the Thanksgiving Parade, Christmas Parade and Light Show Downtown.
His sense of humor will never leave us and we remember all the laughs he brought, whether it be his impressions, jokes or drum solos.
Paul was known for his love of Harley Davidson motorcycles, a fan of Metallica, and the love for his son. He will be remembered as an amazing friend, brother, uncle, cousin, son, husband and most of all an amazing father.
He leaves behind his sisters, Dora Frescas, Elizabeth Venzor and Vanessa Villa; his brother, Tommy Venzor; and his devoted mother, Yolanda Briones Feria; as well as his nieces and nephews, Crytal Frescas, Amber Frescas, Ashley Frescas , Ivan Venzor, Alyssa Venzor, Jasmine Villa, Jaeden Villa, Kiara “Cheekis” Villa and Devin Villa.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Aureliano Briones and Carmen R. Briones; stepfather, Raul Feria, Jr.; and nephew Silvester Davila Jr.
He leaves behind his wife and best friend, Jenni Rodriguez-Venzor; his children, Vincent Anthony Venzor and Amanda Rodriguez; and his nephew, George Rodriguez.
