Obit.Cecil.jpg Mary Catherine Cecil

Mary Catherine Cecil of McKinney, Texas, passed away, on January 27, 2021, at her home. She was born October 6, 1937, in Thrall Texas to Gus & Bessie Birkelbach.

She grew up in El Paso, Texas, and graduated Austin High School in 1955. She continued her education at Texas Tech University, graduating in 1959 with a bachelor’s in Home Economics and Spanish. Twenty-five years later she returned to college, studying in Dallas and Paris France, where she completed her third bachelor’s degree in Interior Design. She established her business in Dallas Texas, MC Cecil Interiors, followed by an antique store in Redstone, Colorado, and then retiring in Alto, New Mexico.

Six years ago, she moved back to the North Dallas area to be closer to her sons and granddaughters. When she lived in Dallas, she was very active with her supper club, playing bridge with her college friends and sharing her love ovf interior design. She could always be seen with her dogs, trusty companions Hita & Ricki.

She is survived by her son Eric Cecil and his wife Rocio Enriquez; her granddaughters, Isabella Cecil, Brook Garrison, & Caroline Cecil; her step-granddaughters, Carlota & Juliana Enriquez; her brothers and their wives, John & Bonnie Birkelbach and Charlie Birkelbach & Kathleen Goff.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. April 17, 2021, at St. Clement’s Church, 810 N. Campbell Street, El Paso, Texas.