Mary Carolyn was born in El Paso, Texas, on August 15, 1927, to Virgil and Josephine Steadman.
She attended Morehead Grade School, El Paso High School, and The College of Mines and graduated from Texas Western College (now UTEP).
She was a founding member of All Saints Episcopal Church where she served on the Vestry, and was both Senior Warden and Directress of The Altar Guild. She was also active in the UTEP Women’s Auxiliary where she served as President.
Mary Carolyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim DeGroat; and her second husband, Roderick Fraser.
She is survived by three children: Diane DeGroat, Steve DeGroat (Martini), and Donna DeGroat (Mary Lou). She is also survived by three grandchildren: Cari Hooten Barclay (Marshall), James DeGroat Jr., and Janet DeGroat Nail (Jeff). Her great-grandchildren are Ashlynn, Bryson, and Carsynn Barclay and Joseph Anthony Nail.
The family would like to thank all of her care givers at The Bartlett Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living, Tom Floren, Beverly Lutich, all of The Bartlett staff, Rosa Sanchez, Comfort Keepers, and Dr. Dick Strader.
A private family ceremony will be held at a future date.
Donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or to a charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West.
