Mary Ann Thompson passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021, at the age of 80 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born on October 4, 1940, in Santa Rita, New Mexico, to John Wesley Hardin and Winifred Cummins Hardin. She graduated from Cobre High School in Bayard, New Mexico, and then attended Western New Mexico University in Silver City, where she majored in elementary education. Mary Ann was particularly proud of her New Mexico roots.
She married her college sweetheart, John K. Thompson, upon graduation. They began their married life in Pecos, Texas, where Mary Ann taught fourth-grade elementary school. The couple then moved to El Paso to start their family. Mary Ann took a fifteen year hiatus from teaching to raise her family. She was actively involved in her children’s schools, their extracurricular activities, supported her husband’s career, and enjoyed playing tennis. She resumed work with the El Paso Independent School District, teaching fourth grade at Clardy Fox and Zach White Elementary Schools for twenty- seven years.
Mary Ann was a devoted wife to her husband of fifty-nine years and a loving mother to her three children. She especially enjoyed her role as the adorning grandmother to her two grandsons. She was fond of spending time with her family and following conservative politics. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John “Jack” Hardin; and her sister, Eileen Hardin. She is survived by her husband; her sons, John “Jack” Thompson (wife Christina) and Daniel Thompson; her daughter, Sharon Thompson Davis (husband Brian); and her grandsons, Philip Thompson and Luke Thompson Davis.
A very special thank you to Dr. Jose Silva, Envision Hospice, and Ruthie’s Place (especially Patty, Angie and Rosie) for their kind and compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 15, 2021, at Martin Funeral Home West. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can please be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice.
