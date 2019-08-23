Martha Evonne Emmett Cardwell passed from her earthly life on Aug. 10, 2019. She was 86.
Evonne was born on Nov. 3, 1932, to Martha (Abdou) and Gabriel Emmett in El Paso, Texas.
She is survived by the love of her life, Jack Cardwell; her three children, Cindi Andrews, Tina Hatch and Jim (Julie) Cardwell; seven grandchildren, Nathan Roberson (Rashida), Natalie Kunzman (Nick), Richie Hatch (Shelley), Bethany Hatch, Gabrielle Anderson (Luke), Trey Cardwell and Ashley Whittle (Braxton); five great grandchildren, Tristan, Trevor, Troy, Noah, Ryker and Sarah; her brother, Chuck Emmett (Minnie); and numerous nephews and nieces.
During her 66 years of marriage, she was a source of strength for the entire family.
Her faith and belief in God and family was evident in her daily life.
She worked alongside her husband in their family business for more than 40 years, and supported him and her children in every way possible.
Her kids and grandchildren lovingly called her “Nana.” and looked forward to the family gatherings that were shared with laughter, food and fellowship.
There were never any dull moments or empty bellies during family fellowships.
Evonne requested a private funeral with her family.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her over the last few years, and especially those in the recent months.
In lieu of flowers, Evonne requested that any donations be made to your favorite charity.
Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler. Visit her online tribute at sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
