Marilyn Rodehaver Smith Francis, former First Lady of El Paso, 87, was born on January 6, 1935. She was a longtime El Pasoan, whose grandfather, Jesse Charles Rodehaver, came to El Paso with General John J. Pershing in 1914.
Married for 67 years, Marilyn met her lifelong love, the former mayor Larry Francis, at Austin Junior High when she was 11 years old and he was 13.
At Austin High School she played in the marching band, was voted Class Favorite and served on the Student Counsel. After skipping several grades, she enrolled in Texas State College for Women at 16 and graduated in three years with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Marilyn was a beloved elementary school teacher and reading specialist in Bryan, Texas, Dayton, Ohio and the EPISD. And she taught Sunday school at St. Clement’s Episcopal Church. She was a member of PEO and Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher’s Sorority, as well as a Daughter of the American Revolution and member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants. Later in life she took sailing lessons and volunteered at the Child Crisis Center.
She was an inspiration to and much loved by her family, who miss her terribly.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Alice Rodehaver Manning; father, Carl Smith; sister, Phyllis Kratzer; and grandson, L. Tyler Francis.
She leaves behind her husband, Lawrence G. Francis, and their four children: L. Frederick Francis (Ginger), Linda Francis Lee (Michael), Brian G. Francis (Andria), and Carilyn Francis Johnson (Tim). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Lauren Francis Steinmann (John), Sara Vaugn (Tailor), Grant Johnson, Spencer Johnson, Cameron Francis, Haley Grace Francis; and great grandchildren, Annie Steinmann, Penny Steinmann, Tyler Jean Vaugn, Joey Vaugn and Tommy Vaugn.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. April 2 at St. Clement’s Church with a reception to follow in the Mayfield Room. A private internment will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice El Paso, 1440 Miracle Way, El Paso, TX 79925, who helped us keep her at home, surrounded by her family. We also appreciate those who helped us with her care: Cesar, Delia, Norma, Socorro, Elizabeth and Lourdes.
