Luis (Louie) Alfonso Manzanares, 75, passed away on February 15, 2022, in Virginia surrounded by his family and friends after a long battle with cancer. Louie was born on October 26, 1946, to Guillermo Manzanares and Maria Dolores Alvelais Manzanares in Avalos Chihuahua, Mexico.
After immigrating to the United States from Mexico, Louie was raised in El Paso, where he attended Lamar Elementary and El Paso High School. He was a proud member of the EPHS class of 1966, where he was fondly known as Monzi. Louie loved playing sports, lettering in football and baseball.
Upon graduation, Louie was employed by Community Finance, which later became Blazer Financial Services, where he became the youngest manager at the time. His work transferred him to San Antonio, Texas, which started a new chapter in his life. There he met his wife, Gloria, and together started a Steel Fabricating company that he owned until his retirement. His last decade was in Virginia, living with his daughters. Spending time with his beloved grandchildren, teaching them chess, and watching Texas Sports were his great passions.
Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Guillermo and Dolores Manzanares; brother, William A. Manzanares; and sister, Bertha A. Barragan. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Manzanares, his children, grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for him. Louie requested a private service with his family. In lieu of flowers, Louie requested donations be made to your favorite charity.
