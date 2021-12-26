Louis Laborn Akin departed the Texas Hill Country on November 22, 2021.
Louis grew up in El Paso and left there to serve in the Navy. Later he lived in San Francisco where he discovered music, ballet, books, writers, and sourdough bread. In San Francisco, he received associate degrees from City College of San Francisco and later obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
Louis believed in service to community and volunteered with numerous organizations. He volunteered as a firefighter with the Oak Hill Fire Department, was on the boards of the International Dance Theater of El Paso and the Unitarian Universalist Community of El Paso and served as President of the El Paso Chapter of the ACLU, the Texas After Violence Project, and the Blue Hills Neighborhood Association.
Louis’ career spanned over 40 years beginning as a private investigator in San Francisco and leading to his establishment of Akin & Associates, an investigative firm offering fatal incident analysis and reconstruction.
Louis was a frequent speaker at legal education events, published articles in the Champion Magazine (NACDL) and Voice for the Defense (TCDLA); and was a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. Louis’ work was featured in a 2015 documentary by filmmaker Tom Rosenberg: Nothing Human.
In his lifetime, Louis enjoyed a range of hobbies including dirt bike riding, boxing, camping, traveling, photography, and writing. He loved visiting art museums and was a friend to dogs and protector of wildlife.
Louis is survived by his wife, Esther Chavez and their daughter, Maya; by Louis Akin, Jr. and Tracy Petty, children of his marriage to Beth Shows (deceased); sisters Patricia Rodriguez (David) of El Paso and Barbara Bruce (Richard) of Albuquerque. Survivors also include nieces, nephews and grandchildren who were each special to him. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Lucille Akin and his brother, Larry Akin.
Louis’ life will be remembered at a family service at the Unitarian Universalist Community in El Paso. Memorial contributions may be made to the Texas After Violence Project, the Ohlhoff House of San Francisco or the Unitarian Universalist Community of El Paso.
