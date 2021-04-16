Lawrence (Larry) Howard Madrid joined Our Heavenly Father on April 9, 2021. For 79 years, Larry was the cornerstone of the Madrid family as a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was a pivotal figure in the El Paso business community and will be remembered as an entrepreneur, lobbyist, business owner, realtor, veteran, mentor, friend and jokester.
Larry was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on July 14, 1941, to Lois Middlemist Madrid of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Alexander Montes Madrid of San Elizario, Texas.
He grew up in El Paso, Texas, and graduated from Ysleta High School in 1959, where he excelled in both football and baseball, earning him a baseball scholarship to Odessa Community College. Larry graduated from Long Beach State University with a degree in business administration, and met the love of his life, Irma.
He served multiple tours in Vietnam in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk and worked as a mass communication specialist in the field of photography.
Larry was the owner of several successful businesses in El Paso and New Mexico, most notably International Business College (IBC) of New Mexico, where he proudly placed thousands of students in vocational careers. It was also at IBC where Larry started the Vincent Rojas Scholarship
Fund that gifted monies to deserving students in need. While at IBC, Larry was selected to serve on President Bush’s Committee on Education and was instrumental in helping to drive legislation for trade school policies.
After IBC, he continued his passion helping small businesses thrive in El Paso with his work at the Small Business Administration and United Bank as a commercial banker. Through his own consulting company, LM and Associates, he proudly assisted thousands of long-term and start-up businesses with business plan creation, financing, budgeting and marketing.
As a real estate broker licensed in both Texas and New Mexico, Larry started Regal Realty and taught real estate classes at El Paso Community College for over 20 years, sharing his craft with countless students who have successfully driven El Paso’s real estate market.
Larry loved nature and the outdoors and had a penchant for outdoor sports. At his best he was a scratch golfer and 3.5 tennis player. Larry enjoyed supporting both the UTEP Miners and the New Mexico State Aggies.
For all his accomplishments, what truly defined Larry were the friendships and relationships that he cultivated throughout the decades, along with his humble manner.
Larry is preceded in death by both his parents, stepmother Marge Madrid, stepsister Kim Toft, and stepbrothers Pat and Tim Toft.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Irma Rojas Madrid; sons, Marc (Edna) and Phillip (Miriam) Madrid; and granddaughters, Ryan Alexis and Ally Mary Grace Madrid. He is also survived by his brothers, Mike and Jay Madrid; and sisters, Janet Kovalesky and Laura Satalich.
Visitation for Larry will be from 5 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. on April 21 at Sunset Funeral Home, 480 N. Resler. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. April 22 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Larry will be laid to final rest at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in a private ceremony with his immediate family.
Commented