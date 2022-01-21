Kay Thompson Lassiter, 87, passed away early morning on Wednesday, January 12, at Monte Vista at Coronado.
Kay was born May 28, 1934, in El Paso and grew up in the Government Hills neighborhood, the daughter of Helen Lassiter Thompson and Roderick Raines Thompson, Jr. and adoring little sister to her brothers Lassiter, Don, and Rod Thompson.
She attended Radford School for Girls, graduating with the class of 1952 and graduating from Leland Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA, in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts in Russian History, and a membership in Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
Kay was a loyal supporter of Stanford throughout her life and a highlight of her year was when she could attend “Summer Stanford,” a set of courses offered in the summer to engage alumni.
Kay was a Duchess in the 1957 Sun Carnival and she traveled extensively following her graduation from Stanford, circumnavigating the world twice with her mother in 1956 and in 1958-59, creating life-long and fascinating friends from all over the world and an abiding love for travel and large format photography using her trusty twin-lens reflex Yashica camera.
Later, she was quick to volunteer to present slideshows of her travels to, at first, her sons social studies classes throughout the years, much to their chagrin until, through the fingers of their hands, they realized it was pretty cool having a well-traveled mom in the days before world or even international travel was common. It wasn’t until she was invited to present to classes from different schools all over El Paso that they became comfortable with their mom’s quasi-celebrity status.
Her marriage to Jerry Gilmer in 1961 resulted eventually in two sons, Allen Lassiter Gilmer in 1961 and Jerry Davis Gilmer in 1965. During this time, Kay was involved in Cub Scouts, the Junior League of El Paso, and PTA of Mesita and El Paso High School.
Throughout her life, she was a passionate member of the Pan American Roundtable, where she served as Director of the El Paso Table in 2000-2001, and the Santa Fe Opera Guild of El Paso.
She loved her church, church family, and Father Mike Pomeroy, first at St. Francis on the Hill Episcopal Church and later at St Francis Anglican Cathedral.
She is survived by her sons Allen Gilmer and his wife Riki and Davis Gilmer and his wife Mary Susan, all of Austin, TX; her brother Rod Thompson of El Paso; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the near future. Those wanting information on the Celebration of Life should email marysusangilmer@gmail.com.
