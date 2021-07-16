Katherine M. Cornell of El Paso, 84, passed away June 30, 2021, at her daughter’s home following a progressive illness.
She leaves her daughter, Linda Sama; son-in-law, William Samac III; sister, Nancy Brandon; brother-in-law, Jeff Brandon; sister-in-law, Carolyn Moore; grandson, William Samac IV; four great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews and their spouses; three great nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
Born and raised in El Paso, she was the daughter of George W. Moore, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Moore. She joins her brothers, George W. Moore, Jr,, James Moore, a son and a grandson in heaven, as well.
She was an El Paso legal secretary extraordinaire for 40 years. She was very involved in civic organizations, including Soroptimist International and El Paso Speech and Hearing Society. Ms. Cornell was once quite a competitive bowler. She loved spending time with friends and family members, watching golf, travel and a daily dose of Jeopardy.
Funeral arrangements handled by McNutt Funeral Home of Conroe. A private memorial service in El Paso planned at a future date.
