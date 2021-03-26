Judith M. Frame

Judith Margerate Frame (Richards), age 79, passed from this life into the arms of God on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Judy, whom everyone called “gramma,” was a kind, gentle person.
She retired from University of Texas at El Paso, was a long-term volunteer at Hillside Elementary and a member of Gateway Christian Fellowship.
Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren, Melia, Douglas and Kate Helen; and her granddaughters by choice, Susie Castro and Oliva McClain.
Gramma Judy is survived by her sister, Beverley Pass; brother, Walter “Buddy” Richards (wife Joyce); and her children, Lisa Frame (husband Sal Virga), Douglas Frame (wife Mary) and Russell Frame.
Commented